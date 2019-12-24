On Sunday, Dec. 22, the Miami Dolphins honored their 1972 perfect season team as part of the NFL 100 Greatest in a special halftime ceremony against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium.
The team was named the greatest team in the 100-year history of the NFL on Nov. 15. Each player on the 1972 team present received a personalized golden football during the halftime celebration and partook in a Dom Pérignon champagne toast. The 1972 Dolphins stand as the only undefeated team in NFL history.
Miami Dolphins, No. 1
Prior to the halftime ceremony, Marlin Briscoe, Mercury Morris and Larry Little of that 1972 team were in attendance to celebrate with their teammates. These three men were important not only to the Miami Dolphins 1972 campaign but important to the game of football in its progress over the years.
Morris who was the running back and kick returner for Dolphins that year spoke about that 1972 team’s accomplishment: “First of all, we didn’t have a circumstance where a record can be broken because this was an accomplishment that occurred in 1972 and it can never be replicated again; unless we do it, it can’t happen for the second time. So, there’s no breaking of it and some people don’t get that.” Morris went on to explain why this feat was special: “If you win every game, you’re automatically champions; that’s only happened one time and that’s what we’re celebrating today.”
Many would say that the Dolphins record was broken but the algorithm and explanation Morris gave differs: “Now we won and then you go all the way up to the New England Patriots (2007) who went 18-0 and then they went 18-1(The team lost the Super Bowl). So, the recognition of the accomplishment is what we’re here for today because nobody in the history of the game has been able to start out and win your first game win, your last game and every game in between. It’s the law of chance that does that and the aspect of luck. Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity and, so far, we’ve been the only team in 100 years to understand that equation.”
Briscoe, who played wide receiver that year, had some things to add as well. He said: “As a player, going through the undefeated season and consequently winning back-to-back championships, we played together. We weren’t selfish and that was the crux of how our team worked. We didn’t have any animosity or jealousy toward one another or anything like that. And we really were a team that was disciplined. And that’s the reason why we were so successful.”
Every year, when the last undefeated NFL team loses their first game, the 1972 Miami Dolphins bring out the champagne for a celebratory toast. Briscoe went on to state: “To play on the highest level of the sport of football and to be able to run the table is an unbelievable accomplishment; and it’s been really important to other teams to want to match that or beat that record. After all these years, the record still stands and that gives you an indication of how good our team was and the camaraderie that we still have today. And it’s still an accomplishment that I as a player will always relish for the rest of my life.”
Little, the NFL Hall of Famer and former captain of the Bethune Cookman Wildcat football team, shared some of his experiences with the Dolphins during that 1972 season and touched on his experience during his time growing up in Overtown. Little played for the Booker T. Washington Tornadoes, which was one of the seven South Florida teams that won the Florida High School Athletic Association Championships this year.
Championship Coaches Honored
“It’s the greatest feeling when I see my Tornadoes go out there and kick butt; I’m from Overtown – 19th Street and Fourth Avenue. We didn’t have Little League football when I grew up; we only had the street of hard knocks and that’s where I learned how to play football,” Little said.
He went on to add that: “We [BTW Tornadoes] only won 10 games in four years, and four of those games were my senior year. I’m proud of the program and proud of the job of what the coaches have done.”
The Miami Dolphins recognized the seven high school football head coaches for their recent state championship titles which included:
• 2A State Champs - Champagnat Catholic Lions (Hector Clavijo)
• 3A State Champs - Chaminade-Madonna Lions (Dameon Jones)
• 4A State Champs - Booker T. Washington Tornadoes (Ben Hanks)
• 5A State Champs - Miami Northwestern Bulls (Max Edwards)
• 6A State Champs - Miami Central Rockets (Roland Smith Jr.)
• 7A State Champs- St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (Roger Harriott)
• 8A State Champs – Columbus Explorers (Dave Dunn)
The coaches received commemorative footballs highlighting their state title victory. They also had the opportunity to meet and speak with legendary Dolphins coach, Don Shula.
Coach Max Edwards of Miami Northwestern stated: “It feels awesome to be a three-peat champion, something that has never happened in Northwestern history. It’s awesome for the community and its awesome for Bull Nation.”
Coach Edwards went on to add: “The football team is also looking forward to the accolades that comes with winning a state championship.”
Some accolades include participating in parades such as the Christmas on 15th Avenue parade and the Martin Luther King Parade.
Coach Roland Smith Jr. of the Miami Central Rockets had similar sentiments. He stated: “It feels great to be a champion; It feels great for the community, school, students, football team and alumni. Everyone is very ecstatic that we won the state championship this year and I’m very happy that we were able to bring this title home back to South Florida the way we did.”
Coach Smith was also happy that the other Miami-Dade Public School teams won as well. He went on to add: “… 6A football is the best. It feels good that Booker T. And Northwestern won. Not only are those programs that we play, one of them I graduated from [Northwestern]. The other one I have much respect for because Coach Tim Ice Harris who coached for me at Northwestern became the head coach at Booker T. and now he is at Florida Memorial; and now Coach Ben Hanks is doing a tremendous job out there [Booker T.].”
Coach Smith spoke on the rushing record that his team had in the state title game; the Rockets rushed for 498 yards and Coach Smith credited the job to his coaching staff, players and offensive coordinator Alexander Snipes.
Coach Roger Harriott of the 7A State Champs- St. Thomas Aquinas High School was unable to attend the celebration as his team participated in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Dec. 21. This unique event allowed high school football champions from different states to play against each other in post-season bowl games televised on ESPN. St. Thomas won their matchup against St. Louis (Honolulu, Hawaii). The Raiders scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to pull out a 35-19 win.