Earlier this month, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the finalists for the Class of 2020 for induction. One name that was missing from that list which shocked many is former Miami Heat player and two-time NBA Champion Chris Bosh.
This year’s list includes four first-time finalists: 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion the late Kobe Bryant, 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett, and 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings.
Bosh expressed his frustration and disappointment on the decision of not being named a finalist:
“I’m a competitive man. I have been competing my whole life. A lot of people don’t really know that about me, but I’m a fierce competitor. Losing bothers me. Coming up short bothers me. It always has, you know, since the moment I started playing basketball and it kind of bleeds over into everything that I do. So, I’ll just get ahead of it. And so, you hear this from me, I’m disappointed.”
Chris Bosh is the only hall-eligible player with 17,189 points, 7,592 rebounds, 1,795 assists, 11 All-Star selections and two championships who is not already in or a finalist this year for the Hall of Fame.
Bosh is one of 13 players in NBA history to average 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in a career that included at least 11 All-Star selections. The other 12 players are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Karl Malone, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, Larry Bird, Bob Pettit, Patrick Ewing, Elvin Hayes and Elgin Baylor, who are all in the Hall of Fame.
Bosh even has an Olympic Gold Medal from the 2008 Olympic Games.
How is Chris Bosh not a Hall of Fame finalist? You can debate induction all you want but not a finalist? For four seasons from 2010-2014, Bosh and the Miami Heat made a historic run in the NBA Finals, winning two championships in four years. Bosh sacrificed his game in the name of victory. He was the main reason why the Miami Heat was able to get to game 7 and ultimately win the NBA finals back in 2013.
Everyone can recall the famous words by NBA announcer Mike Breen as Ray Allen hit the biggest shot in NBA Finals history “Rebound Bosh ... Back out to Allen ... his 3-pointer ... .”
“He should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said last March, when the Heat retired Bosh’s No. 1 jersey.
Bosh will certainly get inducted in the hall of fame in the near future, but there’s no doubt that Bosh is disappointed that he won’t be joining the likes of the late Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan in the Class of 2020.
The class of inductees will be revealed in Atlanta on April 4 at the men’s college basketball Final Four, and the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony is in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Aug. 29.
Bosh wanted to put a positive spin on things and he shared a video on Instagram on how to deal with disappointment.
Bosh stated: “I’m not going to lie and I’ll get right to it. I’m disappointed I won’t be in the hall of fame this year, especially with this amazing class of players I have looked up to throughout my career; but sometimes things don’t work out the way you want, and you have to move on. You can’t sit around feeling sorry for yourself or blaming other people. You have to put in the work and get moving. Work towards your next goal or your next challenge. We’ve all been disappointed in the past; I know I have – especially when my career was cut short. But you can’t stop living your life. So, I’m moving forward, will you? Life doesn’t stop‼”