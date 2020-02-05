The once fast-moving push to bring Formula One racing to Miami Gardens is traveling in the slow lane.
On Tuesday, the countywide elected officials voted to delay a vote on an ordinance until Feb. 19 – after delaying a vote on Jan. 22.
Founder and co-moderator of Unrepresented People’s Positive Action Council Betty T. Ferguson expected the vote to be delayed Saturday before a protest but pressed on nonetheless.
On Super Bowl Sunday members of the UPPAC protested against Formula One and held the fort as they faced competition from other demonstrators and heat from the police.
After weeks of protesting, members of UPPAC still had to hope for a favorable outcome from the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners.
“We do not want Formula One in our bedroom community,” Ferguson said.
On the corner of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 199th Street, there were more demonstrators – some against abortion, others against circumcision – and increased police supervision on the corner UPPAC members have used from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 13, Nov. 03, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1.
Ferguson said the protest on Super Bowl Sunday was different. The other protesters and the police response was disappointing.
“We didn’t expect some of the other groups to be there in numbers. The distraction that was created because of that was disappointing.
“I personally think they were paid to be there. I don’t know that for a fact but I feel like they were paid to cause a distraction, especially on that particular corner.”
State Rep. Candidate for District 102 Matthew Tisdol said the anti-circumcision protesters were a distraction taking attention away from an actual protest. He said they should have done that at a hospital.
“No one is performing what they’re against right here,” Tisdol said.
UPPAC members won the space battle sending the anti-circumcision demonstrators further away from the southeast corner of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 199th Street.
Police service increased on Super Bowl Sunday because of the scale of the event, adding vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Heading east on Northwest 199th Street, UPPAC members were on the sidewalk until the end of the curb. They held their signs, shouted, used bullhorns or a microphone.
Miami-Dade County Police had its Counterterrorism Rapid Deployment Force in the area as it does for every Dolphins game. But Super Bowl Sunday was the first time the force responded to the protesters.
On Northwest 199th Street five officers, issued orders to protesters to move back from the edge of the sidewalk. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan said the officers said to move to “First Amendment Zones.”
On Monday, county police and county attorney spoke about the enforcement of “First Amendment Zones.”
Miami-Dade County Police spokesman Det. Chris Thomas said the Rapid Deployment Force is more than a counterterrorism unit despite the labeling on their chest protection.
“You can demonstrate where you want as long as it’s not designated as a security threat or an area that the NFL and the county have agreed that they will lock down,” Thomas said of First Amendment Zones.
Someone with building management authority, like the manager of county hall, or people with police authority can determine based on a variety of factors whether to create a First Amendment Zone.
Jordan defended the UPPAC protesters on Sunday but conceded to the right-of-way.
“I refused to go,” she said. “But I had people move back because we can’t block the sidewalk.”
Sakinah Lee Lehtola is a candidate for Florida’s 24th Congressional district and a protestor on Sunday. She said police officers have better things to do than harass people at a peaceful protest.
Lehtola said Formula One Grand Prix taking place in a bedroom community is another example among many of how Black communities are taken advantage of.
“A corporation like Hard Rock should not have a say over the people of Miami Gardens,” Lehtola said. “If Flint was a white community their water being polluted never would have happened.”
Stephen Kelly, a Miami Gardens resident and UPPAC member, said he was at the protest to support his community.
“This isn’t something that should ever be put in a residential community,” said Kelly, who is 18.
A visiting 49ers fan talked to F1 protesters about their cause, saying he empathized with the expected problems of noise and congestion but also said he enjoyed the races back in San Jose.
“It was super loud and it was fun,” said Abram Chandler. Chandler said he wants the San Jose Grand Prix back. Those races took place in the city’s downtown and there are homes in the area.
Miami Gardens resident Denise White protested with her granddaughter Aaliyah. White said she is against the location, not Formula One.
“I just don’t want it in my backyard,” White said. “It is a big health and environmental issue. They don’t use the same fuel as regular cars.”
Keisha Guytone, a member of the Miami-Dade NAACP Youth Council, is also unopposed to Formula One but thinks the location was picked against poorer people.
“They profit off of people who are underprivileged,” Guytone said.
Howard Dupree said there is no amount of money that can compensate for his or his grandchildren’s lives.
“Our quality of life is deteriorating,” Dupree said.
Joseph Cray said the races will have long term negative effects.
Legislation at the city and county level could keep car races from happening in Miami Gardens.
The ordinance Jordan proposed applies to the only Stadium Zoning District in the county, which is in Miami Gardens.
If approved, the ordinance would require anyone seeking to race cars in the county’s stadium zoning district to have approval after a public hearing, addressing community concerns and would remove “auto races” as an approved list of events in the Stadium Zoning District.
The Miami Gardens City Council would have to approve a similar ordinance to the one Commissioner Jordan proposed if it wants to stop Formula One from taking place. The Miami Gardens City Council voted unanimously in opposition to plans for Formula One.
County commissioners voted to allow Formula One to take place in Miami-Dade.
Ferguson is against Formula One’s location, not the race.
“I don’t care what they proposed; we don’t want it in Miami Gardens,” Ferguson said Saturday before the F1 protest on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.
Ferguson was reluctant to discuss details of a possible lawsuit but said she would make an announcement.
The issues on the table are unchanged for UPPAC members, which Dolphins spokespeople say are exaggerated or without lawsuits.
In 70 years, no lawsuit has been filed about any of the issues raised, said Albert E. Dotson Jr., a Black lawyer the Dolphins hired to represent their interests. Dotson is featured on History Makers, “the largest African American oral history collection.”
Both sides agree Formula One will bring in millions for the county - $49 million per year or $423 million per year.
The Dolphins have also proposed paying for park renovations in Miami Gardens, reducing ticket prices to F1 events for Miami Gardens residents, providing internships for students who live in Miami Gardens and bringing the F1 in Schools World Championship to Miami Gardens.
The F1 in Schools World Championship is a youth competition in which young people build and race miniature compressed-air-powered Formula One cars.
Those offers, bolstered by studies from companies sponsoring F1, are up against reports from community members who have raised the alarm about air, light and noise pollution.
Formula One cars, even newer models, are as loud as jet engines with 120-140 decibel levels, which are 30-40 decibel levels higher than the safe limit set by the federal government of 80 decibels.
The Dolphins’ own studies have decibel levels in the 50s, 60s and 70s.
A leaf blower 50 feet away ranges from 64 to 78 decibels.
An F1 race takes at least one hour and a half.
The county noise ordinance makes it illegal for any person to make “unreasonably loud, excessive, unnecessary or unusual noise,” but doesn’t account for decibel levels.
The Dolphins moved the proposed track off of Northwest 199th Street. Ferguson said it was only a move of a few feet and it does not resolve air and noise pollution.
“If it goes through, personally I can afford to move. But the majority of people in this middle-class bedroom community can’t just leave. To ask if we can coexist, we’re having something shoved down our throats. What are we supposed to do?”