Miami Central High School Rockets received recognition for winning the State Football Championship in the 6A Class at the Miami-Dade County Commission Meeting Wednesday. Miami Central High School’s football team won their final game 62 to 27 against the Gators from Escambia High School. This year’s victory marked the sixth time this decade that the Central Rockets nab a state championship trophy.
For rocking their season, Miami Central Rockets recognized
