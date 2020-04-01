Before there was a Stef Curry making unbelievable half-court shots, and before dazzling displays of ball handling skills from the likes of Magic Johnson, Isaiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving and others, and before there was “nutmegging” by daring talents such as Chris Paul and Trae Young...there was a player by the name of Fred “Curly” Neal of the Harlem Globetrotters doing it masterfully and all in the name of entertainment. Neal was one of the best to ever do it and he had tons of fun doing it.
Upon hearing the news of Curly’s death, former Detroit Pistons All Star guard Thomas took to Twitter crediting Neal and Marcus Haynes with teaching him how to dribble.
So, don’t get it twisted thinking today’s style of play is something brand new.
“For those who say the game has evolved? I say what’s old is new again! Distance Shot making and dribbling is back!” said Thomas. And it is all due in part to Curly Neal getting the ball rolling.
Curly revolutionized the game with his seemingly effortless ball-handling skills, long-distance shooting, trick plays and above all his showmanship while doing it. He was a ball-handling sensation.
Curly, as he was jokingly nicknamed by his coach despite having a bald head, was a basketball legend having played 22 seasons spanning over three different decades and having played over 6000 games traveling around the globe, hence the name the Globetrotters.
They were an all-black basketball team that traveled the world playing exhibition games. The ease and the fun with which Curly and his teammates played, helped popularize the viewership of the game of basketball. The Globetrotters were a constant feature on ABC’s Wide World of Sports.
“Before the internet and cable television really existed, it was Curly Neal and the Harlem Globetrotters who first introduced the sport of basketball to millions of people around the world for the first time,” in a statement released by the team.
And that popularity is still being enjoyed by the NBA today.
Curly’s play was the stuff that kids basketball dreams were made of.
Part of Curly’s fun-loving schtick was him dribbling all over the court, never losing control even as he slid on his knees, nutmegging his opponent then finishing off the play with the score. He is probably most fondly remembered for spinning the basketball on his bald head. Watching the Globetrotters play was like something straight out of the comedy stylings of The Three Stooges, ironically where his coach said he got Neal’s nickname “Curly”.
Curly played with the hugest of grins and was quite endearing as he literally and figuratively ran circles around his opponents. Both he and his teammates entertained fans not only with their basketball prowess, but also by having a little fun with the crowd by throwing buckets of confetti or water on courtside-seated fans. They made watching basketball unbelievably entertaining!
Curly’s infectious smile and obvious skills made him that much more loveable a talent. He had a perfect mixture of playfulness and skill on the court that will forever be missed, but the footprint he left on the game of basketball will be fondly remembered and will leave you with a smile.