It may seem impossible to believe that the National Football League (NFL) season could be completely cancelled, but the current Covid-19 pandemic has made the unusual normal for months now. Training camps are scheduled to start at the end of this month, but there are still vast questions that have yet to be answered about the NFL’s plan to keep its players, coaches and staff safe as positive cases of the virus continues to rise in various locations throughout the country.
Players in other sports have already decided to opt-out of their league's shortened seasons, and it won't be surprising to see NFL players start to join that group. The NFL has been the one league that's been granted the gift of time. And in time, the National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Hockey League (NHL) will tell it how to proceed with its 2020 regular season.
The NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that all events tied to the induction of the 2020 class, including this year’s Hall of Fame Game, the traditional opener of the preseason, was to be held on August 6 in Canton, Ohio with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
You can have a draft without fans around, but a Hall of Fame induction ceremony? Not Likely. As for the game, itself, if any preseason game was meant to be played with fans in attendance, it’s that one. It is a nice event which kicks off a great weekend. As a fan, you are not there so much for the game, but for the experience.
Unfortunately three local products from South Florida will have to wait until 2021 to receive their Gold Jackets. Those three individuals are Edgerrin James who played college football at the University of Miami, Isaac Bruce who played high school football at Dillard Senior High School (Fort Lauderdale) and Coach Jimmy Johnson who was the Head Coach at the University of Miami and for the Miami Dolphins.
Edgerrin James played his college football at the University of Miami and was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. His powerful running style and versatility led to a remarkable start to his career. James was selected as the NFL’s Rookie of the Year in 1999; James also captured the NFL rushing titles in his first two seasons (1,553 yards in 1999 and career-best 1,709 yards in 2000) and scored 13 rushing touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. James eclipsed 1,000 yards in a season seven times during his career and topped 1,500 yards four times. A four-time Pro Bowler, James rushed for 12,246 yards on 3,028 carries and 80 touchdowns during his 11-year career which ended with a final season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2009. He was a three-time All-Pro selection (1999-2000 and 2004) and an All-American Football Conference (AFC) selection four times (1999-2000, 2004-05); James was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000s.
Isaac Bruce led Dillard Senior High School to the 1989 Class 4A Football State Championship. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round (33rd player overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft. Known for his precise route-running and tireless work ethic, Bruce totaled 1,024 receptions for 15,208 yards and 91 touchdowns during a 16-year career with the Rams (1994-2007) and San Francisco 49ers (2008-09). His receptions total ranked fifth and his receiving yardage placed him second in NFL history at the time of his retirement. Bruce was also the first in NFL history to record three consecutive games with 170 or more receiving yards (181, 191, and 173). As a member of the greatest show on turf (St. Louis Rams) in Super Bowl XXXIV, Bruce grabbed six receptions for 162 yards (third most in Super Bowl history) and one touchdown. The touchdown was a 73-yard reception that proved to be the game winner with 1:54 remaining in game.
Jimmy Johnson arrived in the National Football League after a successful coaching career in the college ranks that included a national championship with the University of Miami (1987). He was hired by the struggling Dallas Cowboys in 1989 to revive the once-proud franchise. He served five seasons with the Cowboys and guided the team to two Super Bowl championships (1992 and 1993). Johnson also coached the Miami Dolphins for four seasons and led the team to the playoffs in all but his first year on the job. Ultimately, Johnson’s record as an NFL head coach was 80-64-0 in the regular season and 9-4 in the playoffs for an overall mark of 89-68-0.