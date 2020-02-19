Getting a jump start on Black History Month, the African American Research Library and Cultural Center hosted an event during Super Bowl week to celebrate the legacy, contributions and impact of Black college athletics on professional football.
“With the nation’s greatest sporting event happening in your back yard, you figure out a way to merge Black history and sports, said Makiba Foster, the manager of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center.
Local students and members of the community joined them in a conversation on the history of Black college athletics, chronicling the development of college football in the 20th century.
In attendance were students, educators and alumni from Hallandale High School, Boyd Anderson, Dillard High School, Blanche Ely, Lincoln University, Bethune Cookman, Southern University and Florida A &M to name a few.
They brought in panel of Historically Black Colleges and Universities alums to show and tell the students that they can have their rich Black-history cake and enjoy sports success, too.
Hall of Famer Larry Little from the Miami Dolphins’ 1972 perfect season, current Dolphins running back De’Lance Turner and Arthur McAfee, NFL senior vice president of Player Engagement – all hailing from historically black colleges – were on hand to inspire, share some HBCU pride and drop some knowledge on the students.
Derrick E. White, associate professor of History and African American Studies served as the panel’s host and he asked them to parlay to the student athletes what they can expect to get out of going to a HBCU.
Dolphins’ De’Lance Turner spoke about the advantages of “comradery” you get attending a HBCU.
Former Dolphin Mr. Little stressed familiarity. “You get to know more people on campus. The campus is not as large. The classrooms are not as large. The instructors that know you personally. You are not just an image – you are a person at an HBCU.”
“I’m proud to say I’m an HBCU alum,” said Little.
He also stressed the importance of completing your education as not all athletes make it to the professional ranks.
McAfee echoed the sentiment of taking advantage of “the ability to connect directly with your professors because of the size of your classes and the size of the university. The ability to connect with teammates. The ability to connect with other athletes and coaches – the recruitment process has a real personal touch – the experience overall is holistic and inclusive.”
White, also the author of “Blood, Sweat and Tears,” a book chronicling the development of Black college football recalled from his studies that once pro football found out that “Black colleges have tremendous athletes, players like Bob Hayes, Buck Buchanan and others, predominately white colleges because of the Civil Rights movement and because of the desire to win football games, slowly started recruiting African Americans.”
Still, as with any change there would be some resistance and teams were caught sleeping on players like Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Michael Strahan, Harry Carson and Steve McNair.
But the facts remain the same that “Black colleges continue to be a reservoir of amazing talent and opportunity,” said White.
Here are some Black sports history facts put together from the NFL:
. About 10 percent of all players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame attended HBCUs. Some familiar names you might know – Michael Strahan, Jerry Rice, Donnie Shell)
. NFL rosters in 2019 boasted 32 players from HBCU programs
. HBCU players’ path to the NFL went through the Regional Invitational Combine (Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl selections wide receiver Adam Thielen, and full back C.J. Ham; Denver Broncos K. Brandon McManus and Super Bowl LIV winning Kansas City Chiefs’ C. Austin Reiter)
Even with success, it is no secret that one of the main challenges in football facing HBCU student athletes is lack of exposure – not lack of talent.
Well, Historically Black Colleges and Universities – this combine is for you!
The NFL recently announced the dates for this year’s Combine Series.
The Regional Combine Invitational and Historically Black Colleges and Universities Combine will take place on Friday, March 27th through Sunday, March 29th at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Facility.
Those invited to attend are draft-eligible athletes who were not invited to the National Invitational Combine and those who do not have remaining collegiate eligibility.
Now with the seeds of opportunity planted, talent can now meet opportunity – right here in our backyard.
It’s time to show up and show out.
Hall of Famer Little said, “All we need is as Blacks is an opportunity. Everything that we’ve been given the opportunity to do we’ve excelled at.”
“That’s the bottom line.”