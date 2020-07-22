Miami Gardens, FL – Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic, Kendra Bulluck-Major, on behalf of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee released a statement regarding the 2020 Orange Blossom Classic.
“In light of recent events surrounding the pandemic, and the decision by Albany State University to cancel the fall football season, we are disappointed that we will not be able to host the 2020 Orange Blossom Classic. After careful communication with Florida A & M University, this was an exceedingly difficult decision, but one made in the best interest of all participants.”
“We realize that this was a difficult decision on all levels, but we also feel that this was the best decision for our program.” FAMU Vice-President & Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha.
The resurgence of the Orange Blossom Classic is significant to the community and we look forward to its return on September 5, 2021. We plan to usher in a new energy and experience during the Labor Day weekend showcase, kicking off Florida A&M University’s inaugural season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) against conference opponent, Jackson State University in the 47th Annual Orange Blossom Classic presented by AEA Education Foundation, Inc.
“It’s going to be a great way to welcome FAMU to the SWAC as we build our new relationship,” said JSU Vice-President & Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson.
“The AEA Education Foundation is committed in our support of the Orange Blossom Classic and its One Big Community initiative as they plan for its return in 2021. We plan to work closely with the OBC to inspire and empower the youth of Miami Gardens, enhance their exposure to HBCUs and raise scholarship funds for the participating schools for the years to come." AEA Foundation Director and Presenting Sponsor
For all Orange Blossom Classic ticket holders, please refer to orangeblossomclassic.com for further instructions.
