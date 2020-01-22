They are athletes by profession and heroes by the size of their hearts.
And in both regards they are anything but ordinary.
They are superheroes.
We love our athletes for the excellence they display on the field in their respective sports. And we love them even more when they slip into that mythical phone booth to don their superhero capes in the name of philanthropic efforts to better the lives of others.
Our sports heroes are caught in the act of bringing the happy and making a difference.
Portland Trailblazers forward Carmelo Anthony teamed up with an online car-buying company to give the joy of a new ride to single mother, Shalita Addison of Baltimore. Anthony, a Baltimore native, after finding out that Addison was having trouble getting to work and getting to her daughter’s basketball games swooped in for the game-winning shot. Kind of gives new meaning to hoop dreams.
One good bounce deserves another.
Florida residents Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka joined in with some of tennis’ royals in an exhibition match to raise funds for brushfire relief in Australia.
Professionally, they both represent some of the best-of-the-best in women’s tennis and when it comes to giving it was a match made in heaven for the land down under.
Williams, (they don’t call her the G.O.A.T for nothing) won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in Australia. And in her first title win in three years, donated her winnings to wildfire relief efforts there.
She simple called it “giving to a good cause”— an understatement.
Like the unVinceable Vince Carter, Williams is also an athlete for the decades. She has now won titles in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and the 2020s.
The Associate Press has named her Athlete of the Decade.
New to the game on the professional level, but not to serving his community is Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.
There is an old adage that says a mind is a terrible thing to waste and Wilkins is in it to win it. He is seeing to it that local kids are not wasting their minds.
Christian Wilkins is dropping some knowledge in the classrooms.
On his cape is a big old “E” for educator. When he is not playing football, Wilkins is a substitute teacher. He completed his bachelor’s degree at Clemson in two and a half years. And he added his master’s in one more year. He has a passion for learning and is on a mission to show young kids a positive Black male role-model in the classroom.
He is already on the radar of Sharon Krantz, executive director at Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
From the time he shoulder-bumped NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he called his name as the 13th overall draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, we knew tha Wilkens was someone extra special – someone extra ordinary.
He is nominated for the NFL’s “Anything But Ordinary” Player of the Year award to be announced during the NFL HONORS (the league’s annual award show) celebrating unique NFL player achievements off the field.
Having just completed his first full season as a pro in a Miami Dolphins uniform, Wilkins is showing that he is a team-player both on and off the field. He is already on board with some of the team’s initiatives (Values Matter Miami and Football Unites) to make a difference in the community.
Wilkins has already said that he wants to fill the void left by our beloved Dwayne Wade.
Anything but ordinary—that is why we love our sports heroes.