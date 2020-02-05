Black youth showed their value during Super Bowl LIV Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Let’s start with Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes, the game’s Most Valuable Player. Mahomes is the youngest quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP at 24 years, 138 days old. He also is the youngest player to win NFL MVP and a Super Bowl title. Mahomes enters the history books as the third African American quarterback to win the Championship. The others are Doug Williams in Super Bowl XXII and Russell Wilson in Super Bowl XLVIII.
During the game, it looked very bleak that the Kansas City Chiefs would make the final comeback to win the game, Feb. 2, 2020. Now let’s talk about a hometown boy who delivered when it mattered.
That’s Rashad Fenton.
Fenton, a Miami Carol City Senior High School alum, is the current defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs. Fenton, who is only 22 years old, was playing in front of family and friends and made the defensive stop that shifted the momentum of game when the Chiefs were down 20-10 in the 4th quarter. The San Francisco 49ers had the ball and needed to convert on a 3rd and 14 from their own 34-yard line with nine minutes left in the game. The 49ers needed one more score to put the game out of reach and Fenton prevented San Francisco's quarterback from obtaining the first down.
That play led to the momentum swinging in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs, where they scored 21 unanswered points winning Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. The 21 points scored in the 4th quarter tied the Super Bowl record for most points scored in the 4th quarter. Dallas Cowboys did so in Super Bowl XXVII.
For the third time this postseason, the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit to win each game on their way to a Super Bowl title. The Kansas City Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to win three games after trailing by 10-or-more points in a single postseason. It was the third straight comeback for the Chiefs, which trailed 24-0 against the Houston Texans in the divisional round and 17-7 against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game. In the Super Bowl, the 49ers were a different story, with the game tied at 10 going into halftime. The San Francisco 49ers came out in the 3rd quarter and started to assert themselves.
During opening night of Super Bowl week, when asked what it would mean to become the third Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, Mahomes stated: “It would mean a ton; it honestly would; Growing up, my grandfather’s favorite team was the Washington Redskins, with Doug Williams winning the Super Bowl. So, for me going out there being myself and playing the game the right way, it’s going to be awesome.”
After actually accomplishing the task at hand, Mahomes stated: “It’s amazing and I’ve been dreaming about this stuff since I was a little kid. I enjoy this and the brotherhood a team builds and so for me, just to be here with these guys and winning the Super Bowl, it’s amazing.”
Mahomes ended Sunday’s game with 26 completions for 286 yards scoring 3 touchdowns (2 passing and 1 rushing) and 2 interceptions; he also ran the ball 9 times for 29 yards.
Tyreek Hill, 25, of the Kansas City Chiefs led all wide receivers with 9 receptions for 105 receiving yards. He had an outstanding game in front of several family members here in South Florida.
The attendance for Super Bowl LIV was in front of a sellout crowd of 62,417.
While some may think in order to make it to the NFL and to the Super Bowl and to the Hall of Fame, one would need to attend a predominantly white school. The truth of the matter is that you can attend an Historically Black College or University and accomplish the same accolades and even more.
Just take these few players for example: The all-time leader in career receptions, receiving yards and most career touchdowns is Jerry Rice, who attended Mississippi Valley State). The player with the most sacks in a single season is Michael Strahan, who attended Texas Southern). The only man to ever win both a Super Bowl ring and an Olympic gold medal is Bob Hayes, who attended Florida A& M). And the namesake for the NFL’s most prestigious honor, Walter Payton, attended Jackson State).
This year another member of the HBCU family has added the Super Bowl champion to their resume. Rookie defensive back Alex Brown from South Carolina State University is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and was the sole person representing all HBCUs in this year’s big game.
Brown stated: “It good knowing that there are people that are in the NFL from an HBCU, but it feels great being the only person representing HBCUs in the Super Bowl this year.”
Brown also wanted to give advice to current and future HBCU players: “You have to persevere; everybody will go through an obstacle; you can’t give up on your dream. Fight for your dream; never give up.”