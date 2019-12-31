Former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown loves the limelight as was reiterated to The Miami Times during a sit-down last summer with Brown’s father, Eddie Brown.
Eddie Brown a former head football coach at Miami Northwestern Senior High School and also a former NFL player said he doesn’t care for the limelight himself, but as for his son that is a different story.
“He [Antonio] loves that light,” said the elder Brown.
This is not an earth-shattering revelation to anyone who has followed the star wide receiver on any of his social media platforms.
But the elder Brown claimed that there is a method to his son’s madness. The method: performance and personality.
“Both sides of it is to generate more revenue. It’s going to come to a point where you can’t run up and down the field no more. We’ve got to use our personality and our ingenious to keep it rolling,” said Eddie.
The most recent string of bad lights (rape allegations, sexual assaults and social media rants) – not the ability of the embattled wide receiver – had put a halt to that revenue generation.
The New England Patriots were the last to hire and subsequently drop the star due to the circus act that accompanied him. Everybody loves a clown until the clown stops being funny and just becomes sad. The Pats would like to void the guaranteed portion of his contract.
And with the continuation of tirades, Eddie has changed his tune a little bit, thinking there is more madness than method to his son’s actions.
Elder Brown now thinks his son needs help.
Eddie Brown recently told ESPN that his son “doesn’t know how to handle the overwhelming pressures of being an NFL star.
“It all became overwhelming. Instead of reaching out for counseling or understanding of how to deal with it, he decided to handle [it] himself and it didn’t come out the right way.”
That’s an understatement.
But Antonio may yet get another chance to shine.
“Back in business,” tweeted Brown.
Multiple news outlets reported that the Saints worked out the troubled receiver and he wowed them.
No surprise here either, as the talent was never in question.
As they head into the playoffs, the New Orleans Saints want to be the savior to guide Brown back to the light.
The “Who-Dat” nation reportedly would like to sign Brown, but everything hinges on if the NFL will clear him to play.
I really love “they.” As “they”say, hindsight is 20/20. But will Brown look back at his actions to see that his rant-laden, no-regard-for-authority behavior wasn’t and isn’t working for him?
He says he really wants to play football again.
As my grandmother used to say, “straighten up and fly right.” And if you need help with that—get it. Talent is only good if you get the opportunity to use it.
“This little light of mine – I’m going to let is shine. Let it shine. Let it shine. Let it shine.”
Stop the madness and let your light shine on the field, Antonio.