For most of us, we love it when a holiday falls on a Friday so that we can have a long, three-day weekend.
Well, this past weekend wasn’t exactly a holiday – at least it didn’t start out that way, but it was a great way to wind down, turn up and celebrate the historic career of a South Florida legend.
The Miami Heat set out to retire their legendary franchise player’s jersey, but with so, so much to celebrate, it took not one, not two, but three days to mark the legacy of one Dwyane Tyrone Wade.
It was a perfectly orchestrated – three days and three ways to celebrate the Miami legend.
Day one:
Friday night, the Flashback,” was more like the after party rather than the kickoff. Party as late as you want and get to sleep in the next day. To celebrate the legacy of the future Hall of Famer, (nicknamed “Flash”) there were clips of some of his greatest moments on the court. Some of his closest friends, former teammates and family gave speeches on the impact he had on their lives, the game of basketball, the franchise and the South Florida community. He even released and performed his new single “Season Ticket Holder” with Miami rapper Rick Ross and he had a little help from Miami’s other favorite son, the “original gangster,” Udonis Haslem.
Day two:
Saturday was the actual raising of Wade’s No. 3 jersey into the rafters. His jersey would join other franchise greats such as Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh. After playing 16 season, 14 ½ with the Miami HEAT, none has had the impact or meant as much as Wade has to this franchise, having brought three championships to this city and this team. February 22, 2020 was officially declared Dwyane Wade Day. I think we can call this an unofficial holiday, but hey if you can get the day off next year with pay—more power to you. Wade was also presented with the keys to the city by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. And now, along with his lengthy list of other accomplishments, he can add, Emmy winner.
Day No. 3, the party isn’t over:
Sunday saw the prescreening of Wade’s documentary – “D. Wade: Life Unexpected.” Wade said with this documentary he wanted to bring the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. He shared the journey of his life both on- and off- the court; from his tumultuous upbringing to his high school and college days to being selected a first-round draft pick in 2003 by the Miami Heat to “the decision” where he Chris Bosh and LeBron James came to together to form the Big 3. Despite his imperfections, he showed his determination, the reason why he was being celebrated as directed by his friend Bob Metelus.
The whole weekend was an amazing look back at a life of a legend and he’s not done yet.
Now would probably be a good time for me to apologize for the all No. 3 puns that have come and are coming your way, but hey it is No. 3 that we are celebrating. And he started it, so let’s finish it.
Let the puns begin or rather continue …
They say that good things generally come in threes and though there is only one Dwyane Wade, he wore a No. 3 jersey, which has become iconic to the Heat franchise. He joined the team in 2003.
He has three NBA championship rings. He now has had three jersey retirements – high school, college and pros. He had 13 All-Star selections. He and Haslem have a company called Forty-Three named after their respective jersey numbers. Whenever he steps on the floor, the fans chant MV3. He even called himself “Three” after winning his third championship. And this three-day-L3gacy Celebration-weekend business to celebrate his illustrious career sounds like he/we might be a little obsessed. But he is a legend, so I guess he can do that.
Wade has transcended the sport of basketball to become the face of South Florida sports history and definitely the greatest player in Heat franchise history. And though he repeatedly has said over the course of the weekend that he is the “face of imperfection,” fans still love him.
Haslem, his former teammate, friend and business partner spoke fondly saying, “He deserves it for what he has done for the organization, for what he has done for the city.”
Wade literally has left everything he has on the basketball court – his blood, sweat and tears and now his jersey up in the rafters.
“He has left footprints for others to follow,” said Miami Heat President Pat Riley. “He has left his footprint on this franchise, this city and the community. And the biggest footprint…is his jersey being raised to the rafters.”
Wade had one word that he wanted to leave everyone with on his feelings this weekend: gratitude.
And this is the last pun I promise.
Here are three parting words for Wade.
Legend: what he is to this city. Legacy: what he leaves behind. Love: what this city and franchise feels for him.
Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra summed up what this weekend was all about. “We’re celebrating greatness – a legacy that will live on forever.”