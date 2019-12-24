Across all levels, this football season has taken us through a range of emotions – from jeers to tears to cheers.
And this past Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, we had a day of celebration of football both past and present on both grassroot and professional levels.
Let’s jump right in with the Phins.
The Miami Dolphins started the 2019 season with a new head coach in Brian Flores. One thing that we found out is that he can coach. He took a bunch of no-names with little-to-some talent and yet he somehow has found a way to win. The team went from tanking for “Tua” Tagovailoa, to winning for pride – all the while remaining in the hunt next year’s top draft pick.
The Phins in this their final home game of the season, gave the fans one last thrill – that is after they gave us a chill. The thriller in Miami, well sort of. In a battle of bad teams, the Dolphins (3-11) took on the Cincinnati Bengals (1-13). The Phins lead for three quarters looking like they were solidly in control of the game—that is until a late rally in the fourth by the Bengals to tie the game at 35 a-piece sent the game into overtime. It sucked the excitement right out of the stadium.
Oh no, not again was collectively the thought.
Never fear, as Dolphins with some late Fitzmagic were able to drive the field to get into field-goal range. Kicker Jason Saunders successfully sealed the win with a 37-yard field goal to put the Phins on top of the Bengals 38-35.
Although this win dropped the Phins to somewhere around the No. 4 or No. 5 draft pick (with one game left to go), it is nice to get that “W” for the team’s moral and for the fans.
Save some of that excitement for our local high school football teams as seven Florida teams went into state championship games and seven Florida teams came out state title winners. Some teams had their first state-title win and some added to their win totals, thereby solidifying them as one of South Florida’s elite high school football programs.
Booker T. Washington, Columbus, Miami Central, Miami Northwestern senior high schools, Champagnat Catholic, Chaminade-Madonna and St. Thomas Aquinas all represented the state of Florida for their respective divisions and brought home state-title bragging rights – showing once again that most of the NFL’s top talent is home-grown right here in the sunshine state.
And on Sunday before the game, the Miami Dolphins recognized and honored the coaches for their dedication and hard work with the kids (our next generation of professional players).
Dillard High School coach Eddie Frasier was announced as the George F. Smith H.S. Coach of the Year. With this honor, coach Smith becomes eligible for the NFL’s Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award.
And speaking of Don Shula…
You can’t have a conversation about coach Shula and football without the topic of the “perfect season” coming up.
As you may remember, the NFL is celebrating its 100th anniversary. And, as part of its celebration, they have different categories of the best of the best. And rightly so, the Dolphins were named the greatest team in NFL’s 100-year history.
Who can compete with a “perfect season”? -- no one thus far.
In a special half-time ceremony, the Phins honored the 1972 perfect season team. Each player on that remarkably historic team received a personalized golden football. And they all raised their Dom-Perignon-filled glasses in a toast as they do each and every year that their record remains unbroken.
Well since you can’t top perfection, I bid you adieu and say…cheers to South Florida football.