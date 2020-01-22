Get ready Miami, the stage is set and Super Bowl LIV is finally on the way. This will be the 11th Super Bowl hosted in South Florida and the sixth Super Bowl to be played in Miami Gardens, which last hosted Super Bowl XLIV back in 2010.
The American Football Conference (AFC) Champion Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the National Football Conference Champion (NFC) Champion San Francisco 49ers for the opportunity to be named Super Bowl Champions and cap off the NFL’s 100th anniversary. On Jan. 19, in the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans 35–24. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 23 passes for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns. Mahomes also lead Kansas City in rushing with 8 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Later that day, in the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37–20 to advance to the Super Bowl. Raheem Mostert stole the show as he rushed for 220 yards on 29 rushing attempts and scored 4 touchdowns.
This has been an extraordinary season of excellence by Black quarterbacks and the last man is standing. This year, Patrick Mahomes will take the field with an opportunity to become only the third Black quarterback in league history to win a Super Bowl. The first two were Doug Williams of the Washington Redskins as they defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII with a 42 to 10 victory; and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, as they dominated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII with a 43 to 8 win for their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Mahomes is healthy and determined to take the next step he fell short of last season. All Mahomes did last year was win the NFL MVP award in his first year as the starting quarterback. Ultimately, the Kansas City Chiefs fell short at home against the New England Patriots in the AFC title game last season 37–31 in overtime. The Patriots went on to win Super Bowl LIII.
Current Kansas City coach Andy Reid now has another Black quarterback leading his team to the Super Bowl. The first was former Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to seven postseason appearances and one Super Bowl appearance (Super Bowl XXXIX).
“I wouldn’t be surprised if Reid and Mahomes appeared in multiple Super Bowls together; we see how comfortable Mahomes is in Reid’s offense and how Andy’s creating a great platform for him,” McNabb said.
This will be San Francisco’s seventh Super Bowl appearance and their first since Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 34–31. This will be the Chiefs' third Super Bowl appearance and their first since the AFL–NFL merger in 1970. They previously played in Super Bowl I in 1966, losing to the Packers, 35–10; and Super Bowl IV in 1969, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 23–7.
The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 2nd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be televised live on FOX.