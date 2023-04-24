Don Lemon, a long-time host at CNN, has parted ways with the cable news network more than two months after apologizing for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
CNN chair and CEO Chris Licht announced Lemon’s departure in a memo to staff, thanking him for his contributions over the past 17 years.
“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” said CNN CEO Chris Licht in a statement. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure, but on his own Twitter account, Lemon characterized it as a surprise firing, and CNN issued a rebuttal saying he was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.
Lemon caused an uproar in mid-February during a discussion on “CNN This Morning” when he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” Lemon issued an apology and underwent “formal training” after the incident.
He moved to the mornings to host “CNN This Morning” in November 2022, but the show hasn’t had the intended ratings effect, and CNN leadership urged patience amid a downturn in viewership across the board.
Haley took to Twitter to call Lemon’s ouster “a great day for women everywhere.”