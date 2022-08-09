Actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the 1980s hit show “Magnum, P.I.,” died this past Sunday. He was 83.
According to the actor’s daughter, Ch-a Mosley, her father died surrounded by family after being injured in a car crash the prior week that had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition. No further details about the crash were made available.
“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all,” his daughter said as she announced his death on Facebook. “I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”
Mosley starred in more than 150 episodes of “Magnum, P.I.” alongside Tom Selleck in the crime-adventure series, which aired for eight seasons from 1980 until 1988.
according to Mosley’s IMDb page, he also made an appearance in a more recent reboot of the hit show as John Booky, another character.
In addition to “Magnum, P.I.,” the Los Angeles native played the role of Coach Ricketts in the 1990s sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”
He also appeared on dozens of other TV series, including “Sanford and Son,” “Love Boat,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files” and “Starsky and Hutch.”