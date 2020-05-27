Princess Wright is a mom of a typical seven-year-old girl. But there are distinct exceptions to her daughter, MaKynLee Elise. She is the youthful CEO and founder of “Wash Your Mouth 4 M.E,” a nonprofit organization that amplifies the importance of oral hygiene, She’s also somewhat of a local celebrity. The Miami Times featured MaKynLee Feb. 27 during Black History Month as a member of the 2020 MLK Next Generation of Dreamers.
Wright wanted to celebrate MaKynLee’s birthday in style, but was limited due to strict social guidelines that required residents of Miami-Dade County to follow social distancing mandates including wearing masks and gloves and keeping six feet between one another. A traditional party was not an option, but being the supermom that she is, Wright convened family, friends and a legion of community members to show MaKynlee born day love.
On Saturday, May 16, Stevie Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday” blared in Pinewood. It was a hot Saturday afternoon and a line of cars, trucks and even a fire engine headed down Northwest 14th Ave., toward a house with white banners and pink balloons on the gate.
As each vehicles turned in front of the house, a clamor of horns was heard near and far.
Wright had given attendees specific instructions for the parade to ensure that everyone adhered to social distancing. They included:
• Place gifts on the lawn.
• Tie balloons on the fence or on the corner
• NO walkers
• Only cars, trucks, and motorcycles are allowed in the parade
Community members in attendance such as the Miami Dade Police Department, multiple female biking clubs and riders, Fire Station 30, many other community members and hundreds more supporters that tuned in via Facebook live. CEO DJ Big Will of Heavy Grind Music Group donated 150 hamburgers and hotdogs to ensure that everyone was well fed throughout the parade.
“I am very appreciative of the community, family, friends, and associates that came together to celebrate not only what she does in the community but her hard work in school and other parts of her life,” said Wright. “I am appreciative of their support to stand behind not me, but MaKynLee and Wash your mouth 4 M.E. Even in this new norm, I’m grateful of how they all made it better for her.”
MaKynLee’s first event through her non-profit was hosted on February 12th at her school, Bridge Prep Academy, in partnership Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures, and Farm Share. The event garnered an astounding 1000+ attendees throughout the day. MaKynLee’s motto is “every child deserves a healthy smile”. Though social distancing is in effect, MaKynLee is still intentional on fulfilling her mission with her mom and their community’s support.
