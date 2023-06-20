Prosecutors have charged a man in the January murders of two homeless people in Miami.
Kenneth Allen Bent, 30, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Thursday.
Victims Marie Noel, 60, and Bradley Griffith, 61, were both fatally shot a few minutes apart early in the morning on Jan. 9, according to police.
Griffith was killed while sleeping under a tree near the intersection of NW 38th Street and NW 22nd Avenue, police said.
Noel was killed about a mile away on NW 28th Street, police said. Authorities found her lying on the street dying from a gunshot wound.
“To some people, homeless individuals appear to be easy targets for attacks or abuse,” Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “In Miami-Dade County, this will never be tolerated. The collaborative police and prosecutor investigation which led to today’s arrest removed the accused killer’s mask of invisibility and replaced it with a criminal court case number.”
Prosecutors with the State Attorney’s Gun Violence Initiative team worked with city and Miami-Dade County Police to identify and arrest Bent, who appeared to choose his victims at random, authorities said.
Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales thanked members of the public for providing “tips and information” in the case.
“Once again, our community has come together with law enforcement and prosecutors to send a clear message that targeted violence against the most vulnerable members of our community is not tolerated and that those who carry out such violence will be brought to justice,” Morales said.