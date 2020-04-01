An Afro-Latina from Miami Beach has been awarded the prestigious Whiting Award for her gripping, nonfiction memoir, Ordinary Girls published by Algonquin Books. The unapologetic voice of Jaquira Diaz penned what she hopes will bring awareness to sexual violence against Black and brown girls in communities around the world.
Diaz scribes the Miami landscape with a literary command that lifts indelible images from the page with zero respect for social distance. The 40-year-old graduate of North Miami high school skirts proximity and with precision— she strikes.
When Algonquin Books became interested in publishing Ordinary Girls, they focused on preserving Jaquira Diaz’s voice, and that was the most important to the author. “I have deep respect for Algonquin because they publish a lot of women of color. They published Tayari Jones, award-winning author of "Silver Sparrow" and "American Marriage." They also preserved her voice, which I deeply respect. They published Julia Alvarez, who writes about the Dominican Republic. So, they have a track record of publishing writers and preserving their original voices which is really important to me.”
The Whiting Award includes a $50,000 endowment, and is reserved for writers who have made a powerful literary impact early in their careers and demonstrate potential to produce superior work for years to come.
Diaz joins the ranks of Whiting awardees and Black literary greats August Wilson (1986) Fences; Suzi Lori Parks (1992) Topdog/Underdog; Thomas Sayers Ellis (2005) The Maverick Room, and others.
“I knew what the Whiting Awards were. I had read the works of a lot of winners, but never knew I was nominated” Diaz explained. “They keep the process secret until you’ve won.”
When Diaz received the phone call that changed the trajectory of her career, she thought a friend was pranking her. Five hours later she received another call, and Diaz broke down in tears.
“All I could say was thank you.”
Diaz grew up in Puerto Rico slums and North Miami. She didn’t see herself represented in books because mainstream publishing has a long history of ignoring Afro-Latinas. Her literary influences include Esmerelda Santiago and Toni Morrison.
“I read Toni Morrison’s Beloved,” said Diaz. “It blew my mind, and then I read everything that Toni Morrison wrote. I kept being amazed over and over again.”
Ordinary Girls is billed as a devastating memoir, full of heartache, sorrow and pain. Yet, Diaz is not a broken woman. She is sturdy, steadfast and reminiscent of the Japanese technique Kintsugi, poetically translated to mean golden joinery. When a vase falls to the ground, it shatters into many pieces. Instead of throwing it away, the Kintsugi practictioner repairs the vase using liquid gold. Instead of hiding breaks and fractures, this technique emphasizes the fractures, making the pieces even more beautiful and refined.
"I had to take breaks for self-care, writing other things and eating healthy,” said Diaz. “I talked to mental health professionals. This book really took a toll on my mental and physical health…this is why it took me twelve years to write."
On the other side of heartache, pain, and confusion, Diaz continues to live and love out loud. “I want readers to know I’m okay. I am happy, and every day feels like a blessing.”