Miami Carnival, the highly anticipated and lively Caribbean festival that’s drawn locals and out-of-towners alike to Miami for almost four decades returns this weekend.
Event organizers, who were determined to keep the festive tradition alive in the face of the pandemic last year, say the two weekendlong celebrations will still go on despite Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida by midday Thursday and is already dumping rain over Miami.
“If you know Caribbean folks, they [tend] to say ‘rain only stops crickets,’” John Beckford, chief marketing officer for Miami Carnival, told The Miami Times. “Miami Carnival will still take place. We pray for good weather and will go to our toolbox for weather contingencies, but if there is an order canceling all outside events, we’re prepared to pivot.”
Carnival, produced by the Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee and hosted by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, will run Oct. 1-9.
It features four signature events: Junior Carnival, the Panorama steel drum competition, J’ouvert, and a costumed parade and concert. Tickets range from $15-$2,500 for individual events to cabana concerts and masquerade views.
Roughly 100,000 people attend Miami Carnival each year, with more than 30,000 adorned in bejeweled and feathered costumes on the parade route and another estimated 50,000 spectators.
Originating in Trinidad, Caribbean Carnival has long been recognized as a celebration of freedom and Caribbean culture.
“Carnival has really taken the world by storm,” said Beckford, who travels with his team year-round to visit carnivals in places like Antigua, St. Lucia, Jamaica, Orlando, New York and Atlanta. “For many folks, they look at Trinidad’s carnival, which is earlier in the year, as opening the (carnival) season and then Miami Carnival as ending it.”
The trips afford Beckford a chance to scout talent to bring authentic Caribbean music to the Miami Carnival stage and gain insight into what works well for other committees.
“One of the things we’ve done is made sure we have representation from every island,” said Beckford. “We try to bring the top talents from various islands and put them on the stage. Our headliner (Patrice Roberts) is from Trinidad, we’ve got Teddyson John representing St. Lucia, Claudette Peters representing Antigua, and so many other performers.”
Saturday, Oct. 1
Junior Carnival, the family-friendly alternative for the adult costumed and parade concert, will kick off Miami Carnival this Saturday at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill. Children aged 2-18 can visit TD Bank’s sponsored Kids Zone for face painting, photo booths and other games. TD Bank will award a pair of VIP tickets, priced at $250 each, to a lucky guest at the Junior Carnival for entry into the adult parade scheduled for the following weekend.
Saturday’s programming includes junior Panorama and soca/calypso competitions, six children’s bands in costume, and performances by Karnival Kidz, La Familia, Wassi Babes, Major Players and Break Awe Krew, among others.
Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9
This year’s Panorama competition, taking place Friday, Oct. 7, at Central Broward Regional Park, includes international steel bands like Trinidad’s Roadblock Steel Orchestra, Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony and Japan’s WaiWai.
“If there was ever a really good reason to come out for Panorama night, it would be to see these three visiting guest bands,” said Beckford.
New this year for J’ouvert, happening Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo, is the immersive Jam Zone, featuring complimentary drinks from Babuxca, paint, powder and live performances by Skinny Banton, Iwer George and Tallpree.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, is the Parade of Bands and Concert, also at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo. Featured will be Haitian singer J. Perry; five-time Soca Monarch winner Skinny Fabulous; and Trinidadian and Tobagonian musicians Nadia Batson, Farmer Nappy, The A Team Band, and Shurwayne Winchester, who will take to the stage to close Miami Carnival. DJ Barrie Hype and Dr. Jay de Soca Prince will host.
Something for everyone
Also on Sunday, Oct. 9, about 50 food vendors will serve authentic dishes from the different islands.
“We have something for everyone,” said Beckford. “You don’t have to come out for the music. You can come out for the food if you’re a foodie or for our arts and culture village craft activities.”
Free parking for J’ouvert and parade day is available at Tropical Park, Lauderhill Performing Arts Center and Miami Gardens’ Lincoln Square. Shuttles will transport people between Miami-Dade and Broward county fairgrounds.
“From listening to music made from 55-gallon drums that are gut up and banged out to make sweet melodious sounds, to the paint, mud and water on J’ouvert Saturday, to the beautiful kaleidoscope of colors [in costumes], you could see why Miami Carnival 38 years later continues to be an event not to miss.”
Visit MiamiCarnival.org for tickets and full events schedule; COVID vaccination is encouraged but not required for entry this year.