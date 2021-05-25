The 37th annual Miami Carnival will hit a post-pandemic reset button on its cultural festival this Columbus Day weekend.
After working with county medical and park department officials in Miami-Dade and Broward County, the producers of the Miami Carnival have been given the green light to advance planning for the 2021 Miami Carnival celebrations.
"With the generations of persons of Caribbean descent who have made Miami their home and the tourists coming in from other regions, Miami Carnival is an important part of our cultural tourism economy,” said Connie W. Kinnard, GMCVB Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development.
With guest safety as the highest priority, the Miami Broward Carnival One Host Committee (MBOCHC) will promote and implement an event plan of reduced capacity in adherence with recommended CDC COVID guidelines. As local COVID-19 positivity rates continue to decline with increased vaccinations, Miami Carnival may be permitted to increase attendance capacity and relax specific protocols.
"We are excited to once again be able to showcase the Miami Carnival in person. We have missed being able to present our pageantry, music, and Caribbean Culture with everyone. Our committee has been diligently working with both Miami -Dade, and Broward Counties to ensure that we can plan our cultural event, with the health and safety of our stakeholders and patrons as a key part of that plan," states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Chair, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.
To keep up with official updates of 2021 Miami Carnival events and programming, visit: https://miamicarnival.org.