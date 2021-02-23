Miami-Dade Black History exhibit features county commissioners
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
- Florida
- Dade
- Miami-dade County, Florida
- The Miami Times
- Miami Times
- Selena Stanley
- Metro-dade County Mayoral Election
- Government Of Miami-dade County
- Stephen P. Clark Government Center
- Keon Hardemon
- Government Center
- Miami
- Miami’s Black Affairs Advisory Board
- Miami-dade County Government
- Miami-dade County
Load comments
Trending Now
Articles
- New funding awarded by Carrie Meek Foundation
- Chef Tristen Epps is making culinary history
- New 2021 calendar highlights Overtown’s history
- Vanessa Joseph empowers her local community
- Activist Francesca Menes speaking truth to power
- Renewed efforts for Black South Florida to rise
- Damion Jackson is a voice for transplant patients
- CVS ignores Black community in Miami-Dade vaccine effort
- CARES Act funding keeps North Miami businesses open
- Miami considering MPD chief finalists
Miami Times February 24-March 2, 2021
Recent Obituaries
Latest Headlines
- Demand far outpacing supply
- CVS ignores Black community in Miami-Dade vaccine effort
- Achieving prosperity for Black Miami after decades of failure
- Dr. James Hildreth appointed to COVID-19 Task Force
- Six residents surprised with new cars
- DeSantis pushes for voter restrictions
- Pro-Trump anesthesiologist, Jennifer Susan Wright of Mount Sinai, charged with hate crime
- Miami Dolphins support Black-owned eateries