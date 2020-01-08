In an effort to reveal the root-causes of why many Blacks are still being denied access to safe and affordable housing, the Miami-Dade Branch of the NAACP formed a book club that will read books about housing in America.
Even with the passage of the national Fair Housing Act and many other landmark housing regulations, the quest for owning a home or becoming a renter Blacks are still no easy feat for Blacks.
The Branch's book club held its kickoff event on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Lemon City Library, in Miami.
At the kickoff event attendees got a chance to meet the author Dr. N.D.B Connolly and hear excerpts from his book, “A World More Concrete: Real Estate and the Remaking of Jim Crow South Florida.”
The book club will meet once a month, beginning Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Lemon City Library, located at 430 NE 61 St., in Miami.
The book club is open to the public.
For more information about the book club, email miamidadebranchnaacphousing@gmail.com.