After a successful opening week with several sold out shows, the Miami Dolphins announced June 23 additional movie showings and a dinner and a movie ticket package at the outdoor theaters at Hard Rock Stadium presented by AutoNation.
Starting July 2, the private dining experience will include a three-course meal with options for adults and children.
The venue also announced a partnership with Tribeca Enterprises and will be showing content curated by Tribeca throughout the month of July with tickets available for purchase on June 24 at 10 a.m. For the full schedule of movies and to purchase tickets, fans can visit HardRockStadium.com/Theater and net proceeds from shows will benefit the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program at Dolphins.com/meals.
In addition, the venue’s in-stadium theater will hosted Pride Night on June 30 with proceeds benefitting Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES community partners Equality Florida and Arianna’s Center. On the Fourth of July, the classic film Apollo 13 will be shown in the open-air theater with guests invited to stay for a fireworks display courtesy of the City of Miami Gardens after the film’s completion.
In-Stadium Theater Tribeca Drive-In Series Schedule (For a full schedule, visit HardRockStadium.com/Theater)
June 30 Pride Night
July 2 Jaws
July 3 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
July 5 Creed
July 9 John Wick
July 10 Back to the Future
July 11 Black Panther
July 12 Jerry Maguire
Open-Air Theater Tribeca Drive-In Series Schedule (For a full schedule, visit HardRockStadium.com/Theater)
July 3 The Never Ending Story
July 4 Apollo 13*
July 5 Space Jam
July 9 Palm Springs
July 10 Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
July 11 2 Fast 2 Furious
July 12 Inside Out
*Movie starts at 6:30 p.m. All other showings begin at 7:30 p.m.
The theater inside of Hard Rock Stadium can accommodate up to 175 cars, while the open-air theater can host up to 400 guests in small groups for an intimate viewing experience at the complex’s fountain plaza.