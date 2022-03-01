The 39th annual Miami Film Festival takes place March 4-13, hitting a sweet spot between Black History and Women’s History months.
The prestigious festival is continually expanding to vary its range of participating films and filmmakers, to better reflect the diversity of Miami as well as the social injustices occurring throughout the country and abroad.
More than 120 feature narratives, documentaries and short films from 35 countries will be screened (live and virtually) at the 2022 festival, with themes including but not limited to social justice, racism, romance, art, satire and sexuality. This year’s festival has added options for films centered around activism, the African diaspora, LGBTQIA experiences and more.
Award-winning filmmaker Rachelle Salnave, who studied motion picture at the University of Miami, was invited as a guest programmer to curate this year’s films related to stories of Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). Salnave selected a variety of narrative films that are of historical significance in Black cinema, and that elicit dialogue about timely issues in BIPOC communities.
Salnave selected five films – “Freda,” “Master,” “Neptune Frost,” “Candela” and “The Gravedigger’s Wife” – were also directed by first-time directors, which is crucial to the movement of opening doors for minorities. Three of these films were directed or co-directed by women.
“We’re not excluding anybody,” said Salnave.
The festival will also screen Salnave’s own short film, “Madame Pipi,” which chronicles the lives of Haitian female bathroom attendants working in Miami nightclubs. She hopes that the festival’s inclusivity and diversity will inspire people to realize that they, too, can make powerful films, regardless of their gender, race or experience.
The diversity of films represents the brilliance of cinema today. Salnave feels that producers and partners of this festival, and the industry as a whole, have opened their minds and “put their money where their mouth is” by providing opportunities to filmmakers of all races, ethnicities and levels of experience.
Salnave said there have been concerted efforts to bring in more films that highlight people of color because many felt disconnected to the Miami Film Festival due to the Spanish/Latin Eurocentric films that have historically dominated its programming. But that has changed.
There are a variety of genres to pick from among the many BIPOC films being celebrated at this year’s event.
A transdimensional sci-fi musical, “Neptune Frost,” directed by Anisia Uzeyman and Saul Williams, explores themes of poverty, trauma, political turmoil, oppression, gender, death and love through a profoundly creative manner.
Combining various elements of filmmaking, modern music and intriguing costume design, “Neptune Frost” is a genre of its own.
Set in past, future and present-day Rwanda, an intersex runaway and an escaped coltan miner create a cosmic connection that sparks a revolution against the authoritarian state that exploits the region’s people and natural resources after the nation’s civil war. This Afro-futurist story will compel the audience to question everything as it examines how humans have been exploited by governments, corporations and technology to the point that they are completely reliant on them.
Williams stated that he and Uzeyman wanted to find a unique approach to address ongoing issues in contemporary society.
“The film is a response to the timeline that that all of us are browsing,” he said.
Although Miami Film Festival is not the film’s U.S. or world premiere, Uzeyman and Williams are thrilled to have “Neptune Frost” play in such an international and diverse city as Miami.
“We love what Miami represents,” said Williams.
Thought-provoking drama, “Freda,” was written and directed by Gessica Geneus and executive produced by Francis Ford Coppola. It is the second Haitian film to have ever been considered for an Oscar.
“Freda” tells the story of a small Haitian family during the 2018 political crisis and addresses the universal dilemma of whether to stay in or leave your home country.
Amid unstable living conditions and an increase in violence, Freda – a young ambitious college student – and her family must make the difficult decision of whether to stay in Haiti or search for a new life elsewhere. While Freda’s mother and sister believe that marrying wealthy is the only way out, Freda believes that she can and will have a future in Haiti, despite the country’s political and economic instability.
The film is a very personal story for Geneus, who grew up in Haiti. She said she saw the film as a means of bringing all the pieces of her life together through a “controlled reality.”
The Miami Film Festival will be the movie’s U.S. premiere. It has already screened in Europe, Africa and Canada. Geneus said she is looking forward to seeing how the Haitian community in Miami reacts to the film, and hopes that it sparks discussion, especially women.
There are also options for those who love a good horror movie. “Master,” directed by Mariama Diallo, uses the macabre to address issues of racism in the U.S.
“I don’t like scary movies. But this movie is intelligent,” said Salnave.
The film follows three Black women trying to find their place at a haunted New England university. The women go through harrowing experiences where racism is exacerbated by nightmares and paranormal happenings.
The narrative for the movie was inspired by Diallo’s personal experience as a Black woman at a prestigious, predominantly white college. It captures how the scarcity of students of color at certain universities makes it harder for them to find and support each other.
Diallo expressed that she feels honored to be invited to the Miami Film Festival.
“Miami is such an important place for not only Black people, but people of color more broadly. So, to bring the film and to be able to have the conversation and that kind of space is so important to me,” she said.
“Master” had its virtual premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, but the Miami Film Festival will be the movie’s first in-person premiere. The film will be released by Amazon Studios in early 2022.
