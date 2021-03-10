The 38th annual Miami Film Festival kicked off with an opening-night celebration featuring smiling actors and filmmakers walking down a lush red carpet as excited attendees snapped their images and media conducted breathless sidewalk interviews, The Miami Times among them.
The scene was a welcome change from last year, when the pandemic forced the festival to be cut short after just six days. Now it’s moving forward with virtual and in-person screenings for its entire 10-day run, which commenced with the world premiere of “Ludi” at Silverspot Cinema last Friday, on Miami’s “305 Day.”
Filmed in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood with a local cast and crew, the film features titular character Ludi Alcidor, played by Shein Mompremier, a cash-strapped hardworking nursing assistant stopping at nothing to send money home to her family back in Haiti.
“It’s the perfect kickoff, especially to look at the theme of the Miami Film Festival this year, it’s ‘305,’ it’s celebrating the local, it all just fits so perfectly,” “Ludi” co-writer and director Edson Jean told The Miami Times. “It speaks to what I feel is really long overdue, like honoring and seeing the celebration of Haitian culture and the Haitian population here in Miami.”
Like much of Jean’s work, his debut feature film was inspired by Haitian American experiences.
“It’s something that I have experienced and am still experiencing now, because I have family in Haiti that I communicate with,” said Jean, who is based in Miami. “And it’s something that more directly was inspired by my mom’s early years when she emigrated from Haiti to right here in the states, specifically Miami. My mom’s journey, the stories that she told me growing up, inspired the film.”
Jean and co-writer Joshua Jean-Baptiste collaborated on the screenplay; the duo also co-wrote as well as starred in Complex Network’s 8-episode comedic web series “Grown,” which was directed by Jean. “Ludi” was written with Miami native Mompremier in mind, who had worked with them on the show.
“She was such a solid, honest actress. I didn’t know her schedule, but [knew that the] person who’s going to drive and carry the role of representing my mom was going to be her,” Jean said.
As the first film to emerge from the Oolite Arts Cinematic Arts Residency – a program established in 2019 that aims to help advance Miami filmmakers’ careers with up to $50,000 to create a narrative feature, as well as other supports – “Ludi” is competing for the festival’s $45,000 Knight Made in MIA Feature Film and $10,000 Jordan Ressler First Feature awards.
Jean’s production company, Bantufy, is working to take “Ludi’’ on an event-based screening tour around the Florida coast in Haitian American communities later on in the year, as soon as can safely be done in light of the ongoing pandemic. Luckily, Jean said, production for the film finished right before lockdowns occurred.
“We don’t just want to make the film and be like, ‘Hey we made a film representing … ’ But what’s representation if it’s not being seen by those it seeks to represent?” he said.
However, Jean stressed that the film has a wider demographic; everyone can take something from its story.
“I really feel that the film speaks in a few ways to some larger themes, whether it’s immigration, women in the workplace, first responders; that’s a big conversation that’s happening now,” he said. “It is a larger sort of human conversation. Immigration is a human conversation, right, our existence; we’re constantly shifting and moving and migrating from one place to another.”
The Miami Film Festival, which annually showcases American and international films, is screening approximately 100 feature films of all genres from 40 countries this year. Following health and safety guidelines, in-person screenings this year follow increased sanitation, an automatic block of two empty seats on either side of you or your groups’ seats inside the theater, and the enforcement of mask-wearing when not eating or drinking.
Over the weekend, “Sin La Habana,” a story about the lengths people will go to follow their dreams, premiered. The film features an Afro-Cuban couple, a ballet dancer and an ambitious lawyer, desperate to leave their country. They meet a lonely Iranian-Canadian woman and their entire plan derails when real emotions get involved.
Beat Lingo,” which premiered on Sunday, was directed by Nicaraguan-born and Miami-raised writer and director Jose Navas, known for his 2019 film “The Rafter,” which won the festival’s audience award for best short that year. The film’s premiere was a part of Shorts Program 3, a collection of films unveiled during a single night. “Beat Lingo” follows a mute boy named Marcus (played by Corvonte Davis) who must attend in-person school, despite having been educated at home his entire life. He uncovers a hidden gift – beatboxing – and it becomes a way for him to connect with other students.
“For me, the film is about finding yourself,” Navas said. “You go through a journey with Marcus and see him find himself, navigating through these waters that he’s never been in.”
The film was entirely shot in Miami, mainly set in Jose De Diego Middle School in Wynwood. Wishing to remain authentic to the city and the story which takes place there, Navas felt casting a diverse set of young actors, from Black to Asian to Hispanic, was his No. 1 goal.
“Here in Miami, we have people from all over the world. We added diversity, not because we wanted to be diverse; I was diverse because I’m being genuine to the location of where we live and what Miami is,” he said.
With about eight casting calls and seeing 40 to 70 child actors at each, Navas said filling the film’s roles was the most difficult part of the production, especially when searching for his lead character.
“We’re looking at a character who doesn’t speak, a character who doesn’t have a line, so how do you get to know him? You get to know him through his actions, through his eyes, emotions. We already knew it was going to be ambitious finding our actor,” said Navas. “The special thing about Corvonte is he wears his emotions right on his face. It’s like he doesn’t even have to talk and you could tell what he’s thinking.”
Rehearsals were a vital part of the film process. Battle rappers and beatboxers were brought in to teach Navas’ young actors. The beatboxing in the film done by Davis is actually provided by a prodigy beatboxer.
“[Corvonte] is beatboxing for real in the movie, he’s doing all the motions and that took a long time. For him to match his lips and for his mouth to move so it can match to the beatboxing, we had to match-cut the sounds,” Navas said.
“It’s important to tell a true and authentic story. You know, we don’t want to be like ‘Hey, we’ve got to feel sorry for them,’ or they’re any different,” he continued. “I don’t do things because I try to bring awareness, that’s great, but I do films strictly because I see a special story and then I want to be able to tell that story in the best way possible.”
Tomorrow, cinephiles can catch Shorts Program 7, five films totaling 68 minutes including “Homegoing,” a film about a mortician’s son wanting to stray away from his father’s expectations of working at a funeral home while balancing his social life; “Gramercy,” about a young man grappling with depression returning to his hometown, where his grief segues into the imagining of an inner life; and “Junior,” about a gifted drummer recruited by a Haitian roots music group as a teen, now facing an uncertain future for him and his band when the lead singer unexpectedly dies.
Also premiering tomorrow in a U.S. theater for the first time is “Lorelei,” the feature film debut of writer-director Sabrina Doyle, an indie filmmaker based in Los Angeles and London. The film was set to premiere at New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival last year in April, but was postponed – another victim of the pandemic. Instead, it enjoyed a world premiere at the Deauville American Film Festival in France.
Shot in Oregon and California, “Lorelei” is a story of second chances and doing things later in life. Two high school sweethearts, Wayland (Pablo Schreiber) and Dolores (Jena Malone), reunite 15 years later after he’s released from prison after an armed robbery sentence. Dolores is now a single mother of three children all named after shades of blue – Periwinkle, Denim and Dodger.
“It wasn’t the film I thought I would make as my first feature. I had other films written; I had a sci-fi I’ve been working on,” Doyle said. That was until she met with the film’s executive producer, Arnold Zimmerman.
“[He] had been in business his whole life, retired, and always wanted to make a movie. He said that the movie he wanted to make was a movie about a stepfather because he himself had been a stepfather all his life, and it was the hardest thing he’s ever done but also the most rewarding. He felt that kind of male character was one he hadn’t seen very much in the movies before and he said, ‘Can you make me a story about this?’ And I struggled a little bit to begin with. I was like, ‘How do I find my way into this story?’” she said.
Doyle started writing the script four years ago, inspired by her blue-collar family background and a film she’s always loved, “Paris, Texas,” which she described as a portrayal of the American dream and getting things right through trial and error. Another inspiration was David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks,” a cult favorite set in the Pacific Northwest, a setting shared with “Lorelei.”
“The film is blue because the Pacific Northwest is blue and green, and it’s kind of wet, moist,” said Doyle. “It’s quite a cliché to make a film in a gritty environment and make it kind of steel-gray and blue and washed out. I didn’t want this to be that, so the blues are there but they’re quite saturated and vibrant.”
Visually, the film not only displays a color palette of blue hues, the ocean is embedded throughout the film as Malone’s character, Dolores, dreams of the waves.
“It was important to emphasize the theme of water because it is the restlessness of the film, it’s the kind of disruptive element of the film,” explained Doyle. “It rains down, it washes away the old and brings in the new.”
With cancellations back-and-forth brought by the pandemic, Chancellor Perry, who plays eldest son Dodger, has been waiting two years to watch the film and will finally be able to view it for the first time during its Miami screening.
“I wanted to hold back just because I remember Sabrina telling me just the whole experience behind actually getting to see the movie on the big screen, like you’re not going to get that anywhere else,” he said. “So instead, I was like, ‘I have to hold out just a little bit longer.’”
Perry, who had done modeling and commercial work prior to receiving his script, was excited to land a starring role for his first time in a feature. Playing a sullen teenager who smokes, lifts weights and is the only biracial child in the film’s family, he practiced his lines with his mother.
“We just practiced for days and days, just nonstop, trying to get certain lines for me down to really bring out the Dodger in me, and so my mom’s constant support helped me with that role, just pushing me to do my best. It paid off for sure,” he said.
Playing the eldest sibling was something he could relate to in real life. Having a younger sibling, he understood his character’s responsibility to take on a leadership role.
“You have to take being that older sibling (seriously) because your younger ones really look up to you, and whatever example you’re setting for them, they’re eventually going to follow that, so I feel that’s what I was trying to do in the movie, just be that role model for the kids so that they have someone to look up to at the end of the day,” said Perry.
Havana is at the center of two upcoming films screening at the festival this weekend.
“Aburo” is a short about brothers whose differences – one dreaming of becoming a ballet dancer and the other planning to rob a restaurant – bring them to the brink of a war that erupts in a fight before their diverging paths later cross in the middle of Havana. “Birthright” follows Miami-born electro-pop musicians who make up the band Afrobeta as they visit their parents’ homeland after being invited to perform in Havana, igniting a surreal journey into who they are, where they come from and what being Cuban really means. “Birthright” is the closing in-theater film for the festival and will premiere March 13 at 7 p.m. It will be rescreened virtually the following day at noon.
Catch the remaining films at the Miami Film Festival. Tickets are available at