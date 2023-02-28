The Miami Foundation launches its second annual Miami Gardens Youth Music Festival March 4, with free admission for all. The festival features more than 150 youth artists showcasing all facets of musical talents, from rock to acapella, 2-6 p.m. at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex.
The 2023 lineup includes elementary, middle and high school students from Miami Gardens and surrounding schools, and musicians from Young Musicians Unite, Miami Music Project, Achieve Miami, Guitars Over Guns, The Children’s Voice Chorus, Girls Make Beats and Carol City Senior High School. Special guests include artist and writer Arsimmer McCoy and Miami Gardens native and Broadway star Wilkie Ferguson III. The duo will emcee the four-hour-long musical extravaganza.
“This day exemplifies the power of community,” said Kunya Rowley, director of music access, arts and culture at The Miami Foundation. “Students have spent years preparing to take this stage. It truly is an extraordinary cross-section of Miami Gardens musical talent representing the best that schools and nonprofit musical programs have to offer. We believe this can be a powerful platform to further the community’s engagement with music and ultimately motivate student learning, achievement and lifelong success.”
Guests can spend the afternoon enjoying the music, community art activations, food trucks, games, prizes, and a kid zone where children and parents can create their artistic crafts.
The event is presented by the Miami Gardens Music Alliance, Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julien and Music Access Miami. Music Access Miami is a multiyear Miami Foundation initiative that ensures every child in Miami-Dade County thrives through access to consistent, high-quality music education. For three years, the initiative has collaborated with the Miami Gardens Music Alliance to engage local and national nonprofits, working across a dozen Miami Gardens Schools and more than 4,000 students to increase academic success and social-emotional benefits through music.