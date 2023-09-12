Iconic landmarks and institutions throughout Miami-Dade County paid tribute to The Children’s Trust’s 20th anniversary by lighting up the night sky Sept. 7, 2023, in the agency’s signature green-pantone hue.
Illuminations took place at the Stephen P. Clark Center, the Miami-Dade County Courthouse, the entrance to PortMiami and the port’s Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line terminals, Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Pérez Art Museum Miami, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, Hard Rock Stadium and the Kaseya Center. Florida International University, Miami Dade College and Florida Memorial University also celebrated the Trust on their digital marquees.
Since its inception, the Trust has been an instrumental driving force in the community to improve the lives of children and families. This next fiscal year alone, the agency is gearing up to spend more than $207 million on early childhood, youth development, after-school and summer programs; health teams in schools; family and neighborhood supports; and programs for special populations such as children with disabilities. Hundreds of organizations receive vital funding from the Trust each year to provide these services to the community.
Voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum to create the Trust as a special taxing district Sept. 10, 2002, and reaffirmed its existence with a second vote in 2008. Both efforts were spearheaded by its founder, David Lawrence Jr., the former publisher of the Miami Herald.
"As we stand here today, The Children's Trust has a stronger influence than ever. With this influence comes profound responsibility and accountability. Looking ahead to the next 20 years and beyond, we must reflect on the path that has shaped us into an essential resource in the lives of Miami-Dade County's children and families," said James R. Haj, Trust president and CEO, in a written statement.
From its extensive portfolio of funded programs to its broad network of partners, the Trust estimates that it has actively engaged more than 2.2 million children, family members and those dedicated to serving them.