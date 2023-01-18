Love is in the air and a group of Black singles is taking a shot at finding happily ever after in an unconventional setting – a reality TV dating show.
While shows like “Love is Blind,” “90 Day Fiancé” and “Too Hot to Handle” have grown popular over the years, very few, if any at all, cater to the dating scene in the Black community.
In the 40-season history of “The Bachelor,” for example – the longest-running reality TV dating show out there – there have only been four Black leads, according to the Georgia State Signal. Viewers have long called for more diversity in such shows. CBS, which airs the hit “Love Island” series, pledged in 2021 to cast at least 50% people of color on its shows.
But “Ready to Love,” an unscripted dating series on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) produced by Will Packer, was intended to exclusively match Black professionals aged 30 or older with other established Black singles. The show, which debuted in 2018, takes place in a different city each season and is hosted by comedian Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles.
Season 7 returned earlier this month with much fanfare and features a Miami cast.
The contestants appearing in Episode 1 included bar manager Lyndon Forte; digital strategist Corvaya Jeffries; radio producer Andre, aka “Dre” (not all contestants’ names and occupations were provided to The Miami Times); attorneys Sue-Ann Robinson and Natasha Harrison; fashion designer Marcia Stewart; entrepreneur Andre Addison; nurse practitioner Anthony Martin; flight attendant Mercedes Gordon; accountant DeMario; lounge owner Blu Dash; corporate security officer Jamel Blake; executive assistant Jeffri; interior designer Morgan Johnson; digital producer Zee Pitts; and tax director Tony White.
Show producers normally put out a casting call each season, but a few cast members told The Miami Times they’d been contacted directly and invited to participate in the process to join the show.
“I was so against it at first. My friends had to convince me to do it,” Stewart, the self-taught designer behind Tantrum Vogue and the only Miami native on the show, told The Miami Times. “I promised myself that I would be more intentional when it came to dating and putting myself out there … casting was intense. I went back and forth between should I do it or should I not.”
According to Stewart, the process included various Zoom meetings with directors, therapy sessions, getting vaccinated against COVID, a 60-minute test and a psychological evaluation.
One of the requirements for the show, aside from being over 30, is flexibility – cast members must accommodate long hours on the set and whatever additional time needed for their participation.
“I don’t like the word workaholic, but I love what I do,” said Stewart, who doubles as a hairstylist. “I submerge myself in my work and it gets difficult with dating, especially in Miami. If you’re local, you know how hard it is to connect and put yourself out there, especially as a career woman.”
With Miami being known as a tourist attraction and party city, Stewart said it’s difficult for locals to find and maintain serious relationships when many people are simply passing through the city and aren’t interested in seeking long-term or long-distance relationships.
After being presented with the show and recognizing its intention to celebrate Black love, Stewart decided it was as good a time as any to give love another shot.
“I’m a very private person so I had some reservations about reality TV,” she disclosed, expressing concern about being vulnerable on screen. “But when I did a little research and saw it was a Will Packer show, whose personal brand is Black excellence – and that it was on OWN – it eased my anxiety. If someone like me were ever to do something like this, I thought this was probably the best situation to do it in. That’s what sold me.”
Stewart is among the top women contenders on the show who caught the eyes and hearts of several men on the show, at least for “Ready to Love’s” first two episodes.
Three contestants have already been booted off this season. Cast members voted Harrison, Dre and Pitts as the least compatible, signaling their exit from the show.
“While short-lived, it was a great opportunity,” said Harrison. “The experience definitely reopened the desire to fill what’s missing in my life as far as [a] romantic relationship.”
Following their departure, four more hopeful singles joined the show last Friday: Realtor Cynthia Saint Paul, serial entrepreneur Jonique Lynch, medical lab tech Mark-Anthony and Fabrice.
Cast members reunited at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale Jan. 6 for a red-carpet event and watch party to celebrate the show’s premiere.
Houston castmates Rashid Floyd and Symone Redwine, who made a guest appearance this season, gave Miami couples a glimpse into what their future could look like: kicking off Episode 1, Floyd proposed to Redwine on the show where the two first met each other.
“We want this to end in rings and weddings, too,” said Robinson, who practices her craft at Ben Crump Law in Fort Lauderdale, where she handles civil litigation, and federal and state criminal defense. “We’re here to find love and they found it. It makes me think I could be next.”
The new reality TV stars, not wanting to spoil the season for the audience, were tight-lipped about whether they were able to find love on the show.
“I think the show was a huge success in my opinion, because it brought out the best of the best,” said Addison when asked about his experience. “It was well-thought-out and well-put together. They did a very good job with hand-picking the best individuals to be on this show and I’m not talking about looks. I’m talking about personality and professionalism. Apart from meeting these beautiful educated Black women, I’ve met some really great brothers and we’ve built a camaraderie, which I think will last for a lifetime.”
Martin, who was invited to join the show, agreed that the show was successful in accomplishing what it set out to do and taught him valuable lessons along the way.
“This was totally out of my element so I didn’t have any expectations going into it,” he said. “I really felt like I wanted to get to know like-minded people that were where I am in life and were very intentional as well … I never felt like I was in competition with any of the other men because I knew that I was in my own lane. I’m my own person.”
Like other singles on the show, Martin said his intention was to dedicate as much passion and commitment to a romantic relationship as he’s done in his professional life, and that he was open to taking a chance at love.
“Navigating the dating scene in Miami has been very, very crazy because Black professionals are all spread out,” said Robinson. “There isn’t one central place where we all hang or know where we can find (each other), so you have to move around and do your best to play the numbers.”
Many of the cast members disclosed during a Q&A session at the Savor Cinema event that their biggest takeaway from the reality dating experience is to be comfortable with being vulnerable and opening up. They also said they had to get out of their comfort zone and be open-minded about love when presented with a group of individuals who may not have automatically fit their usual dating criteria.
“I’ve dated organically post-divorce,” Robinson said. “But I definitely understand now how apps and opportunities like being on this show come in handy here (in Miami), for sure.”
Tune in every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on OWN to find out who among the Miami singles is truly ready to love.