Two exhibitions with a focus on diverse artists from the American South have opened at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami, where they’ll run through September.
One of them is “Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew.” Originally from Birmingham, Ala., Holley dove into the world of art and music after having a chaotic upbringing marked by instability and sorrow. His art consists of sculptures made from everyday materials found in his surroundings that honor the people and places he’s known.
MOCA curator Adeze Wilford worked closely with Holley to create an exhibition that gave voice to the themes in his art and their messages. The show earned its name from a featured piece that contains remnants of a destroyed art installation Holley created in Alabama years ago. It consists of gates that offer a glimpse back into Holley’s turbulent youth.
“The gates are an array of materials I found in people’s houses. Some of it was from my grandfather’s house and some (was) old materials such as a World War I blanket,” said Holley. “I chose materials to represent when I wasn’t there. I would leave enough room where people could peep in and return later to see this particular environment.”
“If You Really Knew” features artwork from Holley’s decadeslong career, such as “Without Skin/The Water This Time,” which includes a firehose to represent suppression methods used during the Civil Rights Movement. According to the artist, the piece also contains a cross that references the church’s role as a gathering place for Black Americans trying to escape the intimidation tactics of the Ku Klux Klan.
“What really caught my eye about the cross piece was its (symbolic reference of) civil rights movements, especially when you think about the importance of religion to Black people around that time, and the hose makes you think about the trials they went through,” museum guest Kerby Altidor said at the exhibition’s opening. “It’s like nothing I’ve seen.”
The piece commemorates the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963 that took the lives of four young Black girls. Holley acknowledged how fragments of the bombing fit into the box holding the cross and highlighted the size of the firehose used against older Black men and women during the Civil Rights Movement.
“Our grandmothers and grandfathers had to run while the dogs and firehose were turned loose on them. During the bombing, people were in their Sunday best, and my grandmother even helped to dig the graves for the children (killed at) the bombing,” said Holley. “There’s a lot of ways the memories affect and stay with you. All the memories have been torn to pieces – of the bombed children’s bodies, the concrete and whatever else can fit into that box.”
Many of the people who have passed through the artist’s life are also represented through sculptures made from discarded steel casts, silt and sand in the “Sandstone Room.” Holley’s inspiration came from his large family of 27 siblings, and the constant moving in and out of foster homes.
“I was taken away from Mama at a very young age, so I was moved from person to person in my childhood,” said Holley. “That’s where you see a lot of the faces. I saw many people and a mixture of the humanities.”
Turning memories into art
The second exhibition includes 12 artists representing five counties in the South Florida Cultural Consortium Fellowship Program. Since its inception in 1988, the fellowship has been offering the largest regional, government-sponsored artists’ grants in the United States.
Carrington Ware, the only Black artist in the exhibition, is a multidisciplinary artist who uses mediums such as animation and illustration to tell her story. Her work in the show, “Reimagined Memories” and “Black Girl: A Montage,” are video pieces that reflect Ware’s memories growing up in the South.
“Black Girl: A Montage,” is a video that speaks to Ware’s inner child; it plays on a continuous loop surrounded by VHS tapes alongside her other work.
“It’s a message that you’re good enough and (of) the representation that I wished I could have seen growing up,” said Ware. “The tapes surrounding the TV are from my childhood, but some focus on white, Eurocentric beauty standards, so it’s the juxtaposition of the two that I think is important to point out.”
Ware included personal elements related to her time growing up in a rural town in Georgia, such as commonly seen tin roofs, which she incorporated as a backdrop for “Reimagined Memories.” She shared her parent’s stories through the lens of a secondary storyteller.
“I wanted to reconnect with my family because sometimes it can feel fast-paced here, and I miss home,” said Ware. “I get homesick a little bit and I wanted to make something that will slow me down.”
She attended graduate school at Florida International University and now lives in Dania Beach.
“My cohort and professors pushed me to pursue anything and everything I wanted to pursue. They never boxed me in and let me be myself. I needed to be where my community is and where I can be supported,” said Ware.
Ware acknowledges that while her art is personal to her experience as a young Black Southern woman, she hopes it will resonate strongly with others.
“I hope that they see themselves when they walk into a gallery. That’s what I want from this. I’m not very interested in any accolades, but I want people to be excited and feel good,” said Ware. “There are those that get it, who look at the art and understand it immediately. That makes me feel like I’ve done a good job because it’s for you.”
Elevating Black artists
The work of Thornton Dial, Mary T. Smith and Miami native Purvis Young are also highlighted in Holley’s show. They were and are among his close friends and colleagues, whom he met while traveling throughout the South. He says he hopes these artists receive the high praise they rightfully deserve.
“Many artists, some of whom are in this exhibit, struggled for years to make their art well known and have passed away. This art here is just now getting the type of attention that it needs,” said Holley. “Our art should be in museums and galleries around this nation and throughout the world, to represent our people and show what our people have struggled with trying to reach freedom.”
According to Holley, the construction of his art, such as “Gates” and “Sandstone,” took thought and multiple layers.
“I got a message, and I want that message to go out to the world with my art. I think that’s what an artist is always trying to express,” said Holley, who shared some advice with rising artists. “If you get a feeling, please be governed by that feeling. Don’t let anything deter you. Don’t let anything distract you. In the end, the art will go on.”