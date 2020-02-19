Trick Daddy serves up love on Valentine’s
Trick Daddy loves the kids. And apparently women, too. Over Valentine’s Day weekend, rapper and Sunday’s Eatery partner Trick Daddy did the most-sweetest thing. He walked around the inside of the restaurant and hand-delivered long-stemmed red roses to all the women waiting for their food. By the look on the women’s faces, initially the gesture caught them all by surprise. But after realizing what was going on, the women began to smile. Sometimes roses are just what it takes to make a woman smile and take their mind off waiting. Keep this up Trick, I can’t wait to see what you have in store for Women’s History Month and Mother’s Day. Oh la la!
Gone in 60 minutes
Ever wondered what an hour-long meeting would be like? Just take a look at the Model City meeting held last week at the Joseph Caleb Center. Because, before anyone had the chance to really get into the purpose of the meeting or even arrive there, it was over. I know it was “advertised” to be held from 6 to 7 p.m., but with all the chaos, underhandedness and uncertainty going with the Model City Community Advisory Committee, I expected Miami-Dade County’s housing agency to do much better than that. Please, don’t just come to our community and hold a meeting just to cross it off on your checklist or to say you held it. We deserve more than that. From the pictures on Facebook, captured by Sharon Frazier Stevens, the room where the meeting was held was practically empty and didn’t resemble citizens’ participation at all. There were more empty seats than bodies in the room. No handouts were given. And some of the people who attended the 60-minute meeting, left even more confused and couldn’t really say much about what actually took place.
Controversy of painted murals
The Nathaniel “Traz” Powell stadium has a new look. Thanks to funding by Nike, the stadium now has a new scoreboard, playing field, press box, locker rooms, light fixtures, and more. In addition to all the enhancements and upgrades, murals were painted at Traz Powell stadium too in honor of some high-profile alumni who once played games there. Local artists painted life-like images of Teddy Bridgewater; Duke Johnson; Dalvin Cook; Allen Harris; Amari Cooper on the walls. But some members of the community, especially those who are football and sports lovers, aren’t too happy with the murals because they say its missing legendary greats who should have been included. Former rapper, columnist and athletic coach Luther ‘Luke’ Campbell was so bothered by the murals not capturing former Miami Northwestern High football player Jacory Harris. “...To not have his face on the wall at Traz with all the other Greats is a travesty,” Campbell said in a Facebook post on Feb. 15. Once the post was shared, the comments poured in. The majority of the folks who responded to Campbell’s post were in agreement with him. They even suggested additional names that should have been added. After about 50 comments, the controversy about the murals generated more questions than answers. But with Campbell speaking up about the murals, he’ll do what he’s known to do best to get it addressed: “Don’t stop, get it, get it.”
Black woman becomes Amtrak train conductor
Growing up the daughter of a pilot and living between the best of both worlds – Nigeria and Miami – developing a love for travel was bound to happen. As a child, Fela Folana Garner sang in the Nigerian National Children’s Choir and even took dance classes right here in Miami with Florence Nichols. If you lived in Miami back in the days, you know some of everybody went to Florence Nichols for dance training. Garner attended South Miami Senior High. She later attended Bethune Cookman University desiring to study communications. Prior to finishing her degree, Garner left. She later come back to Miami to give college another try by enrolling for school at St. Thomas University. It was at St. Thomas University where Garner was introduced to Amtrak. In 1996, Garner was encouraged by a friend to apply for a job with Amtrak. She got hired and loved it. She decided to pursue the job on a full-time basis. She started out working in passenger services; however, she was focused on working her way up. And she did. After being promoted to onboard services, Garner later decided to apply for the position of train conductor. This would require additional training. After successfully completing the required training, Garner became the first Black woman conductor in Amtrak’s Southern Division back in 2003. And since that time, 17 years later, Garner continues to operate trains to many destinations reaching speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. Choo choo!
A sweet celebration on Valentine’s Day
Harriette Wilson-Greene and her team put on a Valentine’s Day celebration over at Charles Hadley Park. Wilson-Greene is the CEO of Omega Power & Praise Ministry Inc. and an engaged member of the Miami Jackson Senior High alumni. Go Generals! For over 20 years, Wilson-Greene has held many events in the community that usually brings together a very large crowd of people. This year’s Valentine’s Day celebration was filled with laughter, fun, singing and dancing. Althea Tate served as the event’s host. The city of Miami Police and Park & Recreation departments; Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon; Miami-Dade County Commissioners Audrey M. Edmonson and Jean Monestime; Vivilora D. Perkins Smith, Karen Seay, Jerolyn Roberson, Sylvia Coachman, Jade Greene and youth hostess Davondra Greene and many others attended the event.
B.T. Washington Alumni Association honors their apples
One school in Miami-Dade County that has certainly stood the test of time is Booker T. Washington Senior High. Back in 1926 when “Booker T.” opened, it was the only secondary school Black students could attend. Their motto, “Not the Largest, But the Best,” is what sets them apart from other local schools. It’s a tradition that has been passed down to each class and Booker T. Washington’s Alumni Association. That’s quite a legacy! Over the years, Booker T.’s alumni association has recognized the accomplishments of its graduates through its Unsung Heroes and Living Legends programming. Later it launched “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from The Tree” back in 2014. This year’s, “apples” and “trees” celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Booker T. The following alums and their children will be honored: Yvonne and Standley Squire (1963), son, playwright Aurin Squire; Tee S. Greer (1954), daughter, Florence Greer, university administrator; Josephine and Joseph Poitier (1942), son, Dr. Joseph Poitier, physician; Frederick and Juanita Morley (1952), son, Alan Morley, county administrator and assistant to Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado; Wilhelmina Minnis Robinson Carter (1958), son, Edward G. Robinson international music maestro; Maxine Scott Albury (1955), daughter, Miranda Aubery, entrepreneur; Davida Greer McGruder (1936), daughter, Anita McGruder, educator who set up educational programming for the Nigerian government; Standley Newbold Sr., Maud Newbold and Standley Newbold Jr. (1929, 1958, 1960 respectively), son, Ahmad Newbold, band director at Booker T. For additional information, contact Cecilia Hunter at 954-704-1187.