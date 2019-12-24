Founded 30 years ago as Art Center/South Florida, Oolite Arts provides support to Miami’s artist community by providing affordable studio space and other support that they need in order to advance their careers as artists. Oolite also stages exhibitions of artists’ work and offers art classes and educational programming. Now, for the second year in a row, Oolite Arts is also offering its Cinematic Arts Residents program, and just recently announced the winners: Miamians Edson Jean and Faren Humes.
Jean and Humes, who both spoke to The Miami Times for this article, will each receive $50,000 to create a microbudget feature film. Both are also connected to the Miami film scene through their work on the Academy Award-winning film, “Moonlight.” Jean played the role of Mr. Pierce and Humes was the production’s location manager. “Moonlight” co-producer Andrew Hevia and O Cinema’s Kareem Tabsch helped conceptualize the residency program.
Per Oolite’s website, “The Cinematic Arts Residents were chosen by a national jury of film experts because of their extensive experience making short films, their authorship of projects that center on Miami stories, and because their proposed projects embrace the ethos of microbudget filmmaking: the idea that creative stories can be brought to the screen with a lean and inventive approach to production.”
Jean, a New World School of The Arts graduate, moved from Miami to the Palm Beach area as a teen and moved back to Miami during college. He didn’t plan on becoming a filmmaker; his main interest was in acting.
“I started New World as a starry-eyed actor wannabe,” he says. Then an acting exercise in a theater class at New World School of the Arts led him to filmmaking. “We had to write, direct, and star in a one-person show,” he explains. The play Jean did was rooted in his experiences with his childhood friends. “When I finished it, I decided to make it into a short film,” he recalls, “but knew nothing about filmmaking. I had to google it. I made the short film and then it all picked up from there. It was this maturation into an artist and then finding my voice as a director.”
“Moonlight” and “David Makes Man” writer Tarrell Alvin McRaney, incidentally, is also a graduate of New World School of the Arts.
Jean has had roles in shows such as “Bloodline” and “Ballers” and produced the comedy “Grown” for Complex Networks. His cinematic arts residency project is based on his mom’s first years in America. Called “Ludi,” it chronicles the main character’s life as a home-health aide and the pressure she puts on herself to send money back to Haiti.
“Oolite is making it possible to see this film to fruition but also to see the bigger picture in terms of distribution and the business aspects,” Jean said.
The business side of filmmaking is just as important to Jean as the artistic side.
“For many artists there isn’t sustainability in the way we try to make work,” he said. “It’s like ‘Okay I’m gonna make this film, hope it gets into a festival, hope someone sees it and I get a distributor.’ That doesn’t make sense from a business standpoint.” Because of this belief, the residency for Jean presents a manifold opportunity. “It will provide the seed money for me to launch a production and distribution company.”
Soft-spoken Humes came up with the idea for her short film “Liberty” while on the set for “Moonlight.” She plans to use the residency to turn it into a feature film with a new title.
“It’s called ‘Fireworks’ and it looks at Liberty Square and explores what space means in public housing,” Humes said. “A person can be there for their whole lives and know it like the back of their hands but in terms of autonomy and rights, those things are compromised in those spaces.” Humes’ short film on this subject is one of this year's most-awarded short films in the country.
“I was always the first person on set and the last person to leave,” University of Florida and Florida State University grad Humes recalls of her experience working on “Moonlight.” She describes the undertaking as an “Undeniably special experience. Some of my closest friends and collaborators are people I was introduced to while working on ‘Moonlight.’” The conversation started by “Moonlight,” will continue in Humes’ film. “I’m making this film about Liberty Square and ‘Moonlight’ introduced this community to the world.”
Jean sees the Miami film scene’s relatively low levels of production as both good and bad.
“It’s bittersweet. For people who do crew, it’s a hard hit but it’s an opportunity for independent artists to tell our own stories,” he said.