Miami's Broadway Arts District is thanking Miami-Dade County Commissioner and native son Keon Hardemon for his political support with an artistic tribute during Black History Month.
The mural is located at 6209 NW 18th Ave. in the Liberty City neighborhood where Hardemon grew up, and was curated by community leader Cuthbert “Broadway” Harewood. The artist behind the piece, who goes by the moniker of “Nice,” has been painting murals in the area for the past 10 years.
The corridor and surrounding areas of NW 18th Avenue from NW 62nd to 71st streets is officially designated as “Broadway Avenue” by the Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners. Harewood has used the arts to reduce crime in the area and is now a majority owner of commercial real estate in the district, according to The Black Archives.
In 2017, he and other organizers in the district launched “Cultural Night Out” – a monthly Saturday night celebration featuring art, music, vendors and food trucks – in an effort to transform the urban corridor. The initiative ran for about two years before it died out due to lack of funding. Harewood intends to bring it back after the coronavirus.
"If I had my way,” said Harewood, “the Broadway Arts District would be bigger than Wynwood.”