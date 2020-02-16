In this Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, photo, Black News Channel Chairman J.C. Watts discusses the launch of the nation’s only 24-hour news network during an interview in Tallahassee, Fla. The launch followed years of planning for former U.S. Rep. Watts, who likened it too giving birth to a child. It is also made possible by the backing of billionaire businessman and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.