As National Soul Food Month 2020 kicks-off, there is greater awareness of many of the health challenges faced by blacks — diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity. We need to revisit and increase consumption of many traditional soul foods. The foods are not unhealthy, it’s how we adorn the food by adding too much salt, sugar or fat that gives these foods a bad rap. At one time folks needed the fat, contributing calories that generated energy for a heavy workload. In the 21st century most of us don’t need all those daily calories.
National Soul food Month, celebrates the heritage and history of the foods and foodways of Blacks and peoples from the African diaspora, and as the founder, “my goal is to keep soul food on the table.” The culinary contributions of this group have had an indelible impact on the American menu. Several traditional soul foods now carry the label of “Superfood,” and these are the foods we need to boost in the daily diet sans some of the salt, sugar and fat. The following is an overview of foods some folks may consider old school, but they are foods we need to eat more often and in recommended portions.
Food is a key ingredient in black culture. The foodstuffs that have sustained folks during and post enslavement, through lean times, depressions and recessions, as well as the days of “living high on the hog,” are nutrient rich, and are foods to bring back to the table.
Legumes (lay goomes) include dried beans, peanuts and lentils. Though the nutrient content will vary by specific type, in general, legumes contain a range of essential nutrients including protein, carbohydrates, dietary fiber, minerals and vitamins. They are an economical source of dietary protein and are higher in protein than most other plant foods. When paired with rice, legumes contain all the amino acids to be considered a complete protein. Popular dishes include red beans and rice or black-eyed peas and rice. These dishes are relatively low in calories, high in nutrients and economical.
Sweet Potatoes
This tuber is usually found with copper-colored skin and flesh; however, it is also available in an array of colors such as white, cream, yellow, reddish-purple, and deep purple. Sweet potatoes with orange flesh are richest in beta-carotene and Vitamin A. Sweet potatoes with purple flesh are rich in anthocyanins which have antioxidant properties. Beta-carotene and anthocyanins are naturally occurring plant “phyto” chemicals that give vegetables their bright colors.
Sweet potatoes can be cooked in the same ways you cook white potatoes — boiled, roasted, or fried. You can also use these potatoes in an all sweet potato salad or mixed in a traditional white potato salad. Celebrate National Soul Food Month with these good things to eat and keep them on your table throughout the year helping to ensure your family’s better health.