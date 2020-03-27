UMC (www.UMC.tv), the first streaming service for Black TV and film from AMC Networks, is bringing the comedy club to Instagram live with two back-to-back comedy performances from comedians Aida Rodriguez, of “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” and Gary “G Thang” Johnson, of Master P’s “I Got The Hook Up 2.”
The special showings of stand-up or rather “sit-down” comedy, will take place on Friday, March 27 on UMC’s Instagram page, @WatchUMC. The live special will kick off with Rodriguez’s set first at 7 p.m. Johnson’s set will follow beginning at 8 p.m.
“As the recent coronavirus pandemic has forced audiences nationwide to remain indoors and confined to their homes, the need to evolve and determine new ways to provide entertainment that’s easily viewable and affordable is evident now more than ever,” said UMC’s Chief Content Officer, Brett Dismuke. “In these challenging times, our hope is that this special Instagram live event will uplift spirits and provide the laughter that many of us could use right now.”
Fans can see more of Aida Rodriguez and Gary “G Thang” Johnson in titles they both have currently streaming on UMC. Written by and featuring Rodriguez, the stage play “Ladies Book Club” follows 30-year-old best friends Bunny and Carlyle. Close since their high school days, Bunny soon finds her meddling mother, Jackée Harry, “Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta” and her group of friends - which include Elise Neal and “The Real” co-host Amanda Seales - are determined to see her and Carlyle be more than just friends.
Johnson can be seen starring in the sequel to Master P’s 1998 classic film “I Got The Hook Up 2”; and the comedy series “Grown Folks”. A sitcom from Bentley Kyle Evans, the showrunner/producer of cult classics like “Martin” and “The Jamie Foxx Show,” Grown Folks follows two blue-collar couples who share a duplex while navigating life, marriage and friendship. New subscribers to UMC may take advantage of the current deal for an extended 30-day free trial with code UMCFREE30, applicable only at www.UMC.tv.
UMC is the first and largest subscription streaming service dedicated to Black film and television from AMC Networks. UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week. Watch UMC on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Comcast’s Xfinity On Demand, Roku, Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/UrbanMovieChannel and on Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.
Farah Noel, UMC Media and Press representative, contributed to the information in this report.