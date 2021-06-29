New Birth Baptist Church celebrates 30 years

Throughout every racially traumatic inflection point in American history, the Black church has been, and continues to be, one of the most influential institutions created by and for Black Americans.
Its historical roots date as far back as 1777, with the earliest Black Christian congregations originating from Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
Since then, the Black community has transformed what was once considered the “white man’s religion” into their own with a wide array of Black Protestant denominations that range from the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church to the National Baptist Convention.
Organized spiritually and politically, predominantly Black churches function as more than sacred sanctuaries where people praise and worship. They lend themselves to denominational teachings of Christianity and are faithfully looked upon to amplify community concerns. They provide Black Americans – often disenfranchised and underserved by religious entities – a symbolic space of teaching and learning that serves secular and spiritual needs.
For the past 30 years, New Birth Baptist Church in northwest Miami-Dade has done exactly that and, according to congregants, much more.
Since first opening its doors in May of 1991, the story of New Birth Baptist Church has been entwined with that of its founding senior pastor, Bishop Victor Tyrone Curry.
Curry realized he was called to preach as a teenager growing up in Broward County’s Carver Ranches neighborhood. At the time, he was a member of a local music group called The Rappers Band. It was amid this short-lived musical stint that he had an encounter with the Lord and accepted Jesus Christ into his heart.
Soon thereafter, Curry swapped one mic for another and stepped up to the pulpit.
In 1978, at the age of 18, Curry became licensed in gospel ministry. Four years later he was ordained by his childhood pastor, Rev. Joe Cephus Johnson, senior pastor of Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church of Hallandale, Fla.
After seven years of pastoring at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Liberty City, Curry was mandated by God to turn a new chapter in his life and begin anew. He left Mount Carmel and began the process of starting over, with several members of the congregation choosing to take the leap of faith alongside him.
“I was with Bishop Curry when he was at Mount Carmel,” Rubye Howard, a founding member of New Birth, said. “And when he decided to leave, there was not even a question in my mind. I’d only been attending Mount Carmel for two years, but I knew I was going with Bishop wherever he went.”
A church of God & community
At 31, Curry was considerably young when he connected with the other founders of New Birth and created what would become his new church. He did not allow his age or lack of immediate provisions deter him from actualizing what God called him to do.
“My idea of a pastor used to be an old man talking about the wrath of God,” Howard said. “But Bishop Curry was just so down to earth and sincere. It was his sincerity that inspired people to follow him, to listen to him and to want to serve God alongside him.”
Dedicated in his evangelistic efforts, Curry took on the task of preaching at different locations each Sunday in the early days of New Birth.
In the first building where New Birth worshipped, Curry’s office – where he prepared himself to preach prior to services – was the men’s restroom. According to Sabrina Adams, director of operations and congregational care at New Birth, Curry described this time as a humbling experience and a true exemplification of God’s faithfulness.
New Birth would go on to host Sunday service in a multitude of spaces across Miami, including high school band rooms and cafeterias. What the church lacked in permanent property, it made up for in spirit and in heart.
“I was 14 years old when New Birth got started,” Landor Jose Miller, pastor of music and arts, said. “No one had ever seen anything like us in 1991. We’ve always been a radical church, but we were definitely ahead of our time in the ’90s.”
Surely a church with a congregation of more than 1,000 members at the time, worshipping across the city in spaces like the auditorium of the old Miami Northwestern Senior High School, would seemingly stand out.
It did.
As time marched on and evolved, so too did New Birth. Provisions came, the congregation grew (to more than 4,200 people per Sunday service), the worship experience reached new heights and the Word of God continued to be preached.
It was not until the church purchased its first permanent home, affectionately known as “The Apartment,” that New Birth would reach its turning point.
Under Curry’s guidance, the church expanded to become a kind of refuge and community resource, offering programs for Miami’s youth, single men and women, married couples, the homeless and more. Events ranged from gospels in the park to community food drives to marches to the polls.
“Wherever New Birth went, folks got fed, folks got help and folks got prayer,” Miller said.
In addition to infusing its presence into the community, New Birth’s ministerial portfolio extended into radio with the rise of the New Birth Broadcasting Corporation and acquisition of AM 1490 WMBM, a 24-hour gospel radio station.
Curry had originally appeared on Revs. Willie Simms and Richard Dunn’s local radio program, “Tuesday Talk,” but had been fired for saying “in Jesus’ name” on air. When the opportunity presented itself for New Birth to gain ownership of the same station, the church took yet another leap of faith.
Broadcasting the voice of racial justice
In Curry’s eyes, people were far more than spiritual beings. He recognized that people dealt with practical, everyday challenges and knew that, to effectively minister to people, he needed to provide ministries in areas that impacted their everyday lives, even if that extended far beyond the walls of the sanctuary.
Thus began Curry’s version of “Tuesday Talk,” where he provided a high-spirited voice leading the cry on politics, social justice, civil rights, police brutality, the condition of minority America and more.
“‘Tuesday Talk’ became a nationwide staple for social commentary in South Florida, especially the Miami-Dade and Broward area,” Miller said. “With Bishop being the brainchild of this program, it became an extension of who he was.”
As Curry maintained his invigoration to a pursuit of social justice for all, community members began drawing parallels between him and prominent civil rights leaders.
“You had people like Malcom X’s widow who came to New Birth back in 1995 or 1996, heard Bishop and said ‘I know that energy. That’s Malcom’s energy,’” Miller recalled. “Then you had other folks who heard Bishop on radio, listened to him get into his bag and likened him to Dr. King.”
As “Tuesday Talk” continued to gain traction, Curry took it on the road. The program traveled to Florida International University, Miami Dade Community College, Shelly Bloom’s Fashion Clothiers and other academic institutions and local establishments.
Curry wanted the world to know that New Birth was not just talking for the sake of saying something. He wanted to make a difference and believed that God had uniquely designed “Tuesday Talk” to be the social commentary arm of his church.
But it wasn’t just on air where Curry encapsulated the energy of significant figures from the civil rights era. It was on the streets of Miami neighborhoods where members of surrounding communities really learned the true nature of Curry as they watched him call out social and racial injustice, gentrification and other issues of the like.
Of all his efforts, “Blackout 99” is most notably remembered among New Birth’s congregation.
Similar to the digital blackout effort “Blackout Tuesday,” also known as #TheShowMustBePaused, that dominated the Instagram platform, Blackout 99 was a collective countywide action to disrupt the work week and protest racism and police brutality in Miami-Dade.
“Black Out 99 was a matter of buying nothing but Black, not going to work and Black folks coming together to be educated on their buying power and their impact,” Miller explained. “We took it to another level.”
As part of this initiative, Curry brought commissioners and other local politicians out to the event held downtown near the City of Miami Police Department. Attendees were encouraged to observe, mourn and stand in solidarity with New Birth as they reflected on the violence South Florida’s Black community was experiencing.
“Police brutality of young Black men was still happening even then,” Miller said. “There were also things happening, politically, between the mayor and the commission that just wasn’t suitable for Black people, especially those in the Liberty City and Overtown area. And Bishop was tired of it, so, for that one day, we kept our power in our own community.”
Black Out 99 would not be the last time New Birth would inspire the Miami community to rally together for one common purpose. The church would go on to participate in other politically inspired events, such as the statewide One Florida rally in the year 2000.
Bowed but far from broken
On Jan. 10, 2017, Curry suffered a severe stroke. He was hospitalized at an undisclosed location for an extended period of time, during which his family called upon his congregation and the greater community to pray for him.
Through Adams, Curry expressed to The Miami Times how important the Black community is to both himself and New Birth. He described issues affecting the Black community as issues that directly affect his church, and conveyed his belief that New Birth has a responsibility to be present in the fight against inequality and injustice.
Though life for the past four years has looked monumentally different for Curry – he’s still recovering – his purpose and calling remain the same, as does his divinely prescribed commitment to fulfill them.
In conversation with Adams, who partnered with Curry to answer questions for this story, the bishop discussed the unpredictability of life. He described how “God is no respecter of persons” and explained how the issues faced by individuals outside the Christian faith are the same issues that Christians – including bishops, elders and other senior members of the clergy – struggle with.
Recovery has been an enormously rocky road but Curry’s faith hasn’t wavered. Neither has that of his congregation.
“We’re a different ministry. We love hard,” Miller said. “The resilience of New Birth to hang in there without their pastor is different. Most folks would have picked up and left.”
The congregation’s ability to support Curry and the church through the highs and lows of life make its 30-year anniversary that much more significant for its congregants and its community.
“To have 30 years, in America, of success with anything says it all. Companies don’t last 30 years anymore. Businesses don’t last 30 years. Neither do friendships or marriages,” said New Birth member Rob Minor. “It’s hard to really have something survive these days. At the first sight of something going wrong, people quit. The very fact that a Black church, in the hood, has survived for 30 years says it all.”