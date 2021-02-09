BlackOakTV, a Black-owned, Harlem-based video streaming service exclusively featuring Black content, has officially launched with a focus on serving the Black entertainment consumer.
Viewers can subscribe at the introductory price of $4.99 per month for access to a growing library of Black content featuring short films, movies, web series and original, Black-focused shows from some of the most talented up-and-coming Black filmmakers and creators working today.
BlackOakTV was founded by Uzo Ometu, who has 15 years of experience creating and distributing content. He spent the last seven years at Google and YouTube, with most of his time focused on media and content partnerships. Prior to that, Ometu filled various content roles at Inc. Magazine, CBS and Disney.
The streaming service aims to address the fact that 75% of Black Americans say they want more entertainment and viewing options designed specifically for them. And while some entities are already focused on Black content, BlackOakTV will differentiate itself by collaborating on original projects with the independent Black creators of today who will become the powerhouse showrunners and filmmakers of tomorrow.
Through the continual development of its product, BlackOakTV will focus on creating a community around its shows, actors and creators, connecting Black viewers with one another as well as with the creative minds behind the shows they love.
With a projected 18 shows set to debut in 2021, today, the venture-backed startup launches with exclusive rights to the following three original series:
“Untold Stories with Unknown People” Created by Dormtainment, a Black comedy troupe with more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube, “Untold Stories with Unknown People” is an anthological "mockumentary" series satirizing eight stories and documentaries from the past decade. It's risqué, bold and offensive, but most importantly, it’s a humorously satirical take on some of the culture’s most talked about documentaries of the past decade, including “The Last Dance,” “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” and “McMillions.”
“The Retreat”Created, written and executed by an all-Black woman cast and crew, and led by Nuanse Entertainment’s Ashley Denise and Ricki Lynée, “The Retreat” is a suspenseful series about the schemes and betrayals that unfold among a group of Black women after a damning secret is revealed during an artist retreat. The series picks up one year later, as a soon-to-be-published book of memoirs threatens to expose what happened in the woods.
“First Dates”(Season 2) Co-created by Talibah Newman, recipient of a Directors Guild of America award, “First Dates” is a Black sitcom about political consultant Samantha (Angela Wildflower), who’s navigating her life, career and serial dating adventures after an abrupt split from her husband. The second season of “First Dates” resumes with Samantha licking her wounds from months of bad dates, and the revelation of an illness she is not prepared for.