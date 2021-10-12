Clara McLaughlin, an author and the publisher of Jacksonville's The Florida Star and The Georgia Star newspapers, has died at age 81.
McLaughlin had been struggling with cancer and other illnesses for some time, but family and friends said she fiercely fought until the end.
“She was a total icon,” Arthia Nixon, a publicist, author and writer for McLaughlin’s two publications told the Black Press.
“She gave me my first job, and when my daughter was 6, she gave her space to write a column.”
McLaughlin was born Oct. 22, 1939, in Brunswick, Ga., where her family had deep roots. Her mother's family also had property on Cumberland Island and were founding members of the old First African Baptist Church.
After her family moved to Gainesville, Fla., McLaughlin went to all-Black Lincoln High School, where her interest in publishing began, creating the first student newsletter in Gainesville. Later, she attended the Hampton Institute in Virginia and displayed an interest in music.
She then joined the U.S. Navy and worked as an organist for the Navy Chapel.
Following her military service, McLaughlin attended Howard University, where she served as editor-in-chief of the school’s Bison yearbook and pushed to establish a journalism major program. She earned a journalism degree from the historically Black university and later helped found the National Black Communications Society.
After expressing her disdain for how television depicted women of color, McLaughlin purchased KLMG-TV, becoming the first Black woman to own and be the largest shareholder of a network-affiliated station.
McLaughlin purchased The Florida Star and The Georgia Star newspapers in 2002. Both are members of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, the trade association representing the Black Press of America. After moving to Jacksonville to take over The Florida Star, she also hosted a radio program called “Impact” that focused on the importance of business growth.
A Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award recipient, McLaughlin dined with several U.S. presidents, including George Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
She also authored the book “Black Parents’ Handbook: A Guide to Healthy Pregnancy, Birth and Child Care.”
“She was a trailblazer,” Nixon stated. “She also was like a mom to me in so many ways, and this hits hard.”
Her daughter, Rinetta McLaughlin Fefie of Houston, is quoted in published reports as saying that the family will continue to run both newspapers for the time being.
In addition to Fefie, McLaughlin is survived by her son, Richard McLaughlin, of Dallas, a grandson, brother David Jackson of Gainesville and sister Torri Toliver of Houston. Her husband, Richard McLaughlin, a physician, died in 2017.