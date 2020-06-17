Nikole Hannah-Jones was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for The 1619 Project, The New York Times Magazine’s groundbreaking exploration of the legacy of Black Americans starting with the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in 1619.
As The 1619 Project’s official education partner, the Pulitzer Center has connected curricula based on the work of Hannah-Jones and her collaborators to some 4,500 classrooms since August 2019.
Highlights of the Center’s 1619 Project education work include:
• Tens of thousands of students in all 50 states engaged with the curricular resources, which include reading guides, lesson plans, and extension activities.
• Tens of thousands of copies of the magazine were shipped by The New York Times and the Pulitzer Center to students and educators at K-12 schools, community colleges, HBCUs, and other campuses.
• Five school systems adopted the project at broad scale: Buffalo, New York; Chicago; Washington, DC; Wilmington, Delaware; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
• Pulitzer Center events were organized with Hannah-Jones in five cities and at educational institutions including Whitney Young Magnet High School, Wilbur Wright College of City Colleges of Chicago, University of Chicago, School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Winston-Salem’s RJ Reynolds High School, Washington, DC’s Dunbar High School, and HBCUs Howard University, Hampton University, and Huston Tillotson University.
The Center congratulates Hannah-Jones on her historic win and looks forward to continuing to collaborate with her and the team at The New York Times Magazine on this important work.
The Pulitzer Center’s education resources for The 1619 Project are available online.