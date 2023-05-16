Sasha Obama, the younger daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, has graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) with a degree in filmmaking.
The younger Obama’s journey toward graduation was not without its challenges, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced USC to switch to remote learning for most of her time at the university.
The graduation was celebrated by family, friends and well-wishers, and the Obamas both took to social media to congratulate their daughter on the milestone achievement.
“We are so proud of you, Sasha! Keep dreaming big and reaching for the stars,” tweeted her father.
Elder daughter Malia Obama graduated from Harvard University in 2017.
Sasha Obama has yet to announce her future plans, but with a degree in filmmaking she has a variety of career paths available to her. Her parents have both been involved in the entertainment industry since leaving the White House, so it’s possible she may follow in their footsteps.