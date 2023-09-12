The death of a Massachusetts teenager after his family said he ate an extremely spicy tortilla chip has led to an outpouring of concern about the social media challenge and prompted retailers to pull the product from their shelves at the manufacturer’s request.
The family of Harris Wolobah held a vigil Friday, a week after his death on Sept. 1, 2023, to remember the basketball-loving 10th grader while they await the results of an autopsy to determine what killed him.
Wolobah’s family has blamed the One Chip Challenge for the teen’s death. The challenge calls for participants to eat the eponymously named chip and then see how long they can go without consuming other food and water. The family has declined interview requests.
Police said they were called to the home Sept. 1 and found Wolobah “unresponsive and not breathing.” He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The state medical examiner’s office said it will likely take weeks before Wolobah’s cause of death is determined. But the chip’s manufacturer, Paqui, asked retailers to stop selling the product.
Paqui, a subsidiary of The Hershey Company, said in a statement posted on its website Thursday that it was “deeply saddened by the death” of Wolobah.
“We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings,” the company said. “As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of abundance of caution, we are actively working with retailers to remove the product from shelves.”
Although the chip could still be bought in some stores as of Thursday, by Friday it had disappeared from the shelves of major retailers, including 7-Eleven and Walgreens. Amazon halted sales and was notifying customers who bought the product recently that Paqui was removing it. And eBay said it was blocking One Chip Challenge listings.
Authorities in Massachusetts also responded to the teen’s family’s accusations by warning parents about the challenge, which is popular on social media sites such as TikTok.
A viral trend
Scores of people, including children, have posted videos of themselves unwrapping the One Chip Challenge packaging, eating the spicy chip and then reacting to its heat. Some videos show people gagging, coughing and begging for water.
“We urge parents to discuss this with their children and advise them not to partake in this activity,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in a series of posts about the challenge on X. “The company warnings state the chips are intended for adult consumption. Other states across the country have seen hospitalizations due to the chip challenge, including teens.”
A 10-year-old South Florida girl was suspended last week for bringing the chip to school, her father, D’Anton Patrick, told West Palm Beach television station WPTV. Six children at Forest Park Elementary School in Boynton Beach needed medical attention after coming into contact with the chip last Wednesday, according to the suspension letter sent the girl’s parents.
The girl’s 12-year-old brother bought the chip, but his mother made him throw it out, Patrick said. The girl fished it out of the garbage and brought it to school.
“The box says keep out of the hands of children. It says it’s for adult consumption only. Why are y’all selling it to a 12-year-old child?” Patrick said.
There have been reports from around the country of teens getting sick after taking part in the challenge, including three students from a California high school who were sent to a hospital. Paramedics were called to a Minnesota school last year when seven students fell ill after taking part in the challenge.
“You can have very mild symptoms like burning or tingling of the lips in the mouth, but you can also have more severe symptoms,” said Dr. Lauren Rice, chief of pediatric emergency medicine at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, noting this is an opportunity for parents, coaches and teachers to learn about the various social media challenges out there that could pose dangers.
“This goes back to the ingredients that are used with the tortilla chip,” she continued. “There are some spices like capsaicin, which is a chemical ingredient that we use in things like pepper spray, and so they are very strong chemicals and they can be very irritating. Some of the more severe symptoms that we see can be things like significant abdominal pain or nausea and vomiting.”
A simple snack dusted with danger
Dr. Peter Chai, an associate professor of emergency medicine and medical toxicology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said the chips can be dangerous under certain circumstances.
“It’s possible eating these chips with high concentration of capsaicin could cause death,” Chai said. “It would really depend on the amount of capsaicin that an individual was exposed to. At high doses, it can lead to fatal dysrhythmia or irreversible injury to the heart.”
Sales of the chip seem largely driven by people posting videos on social media of them or their friends taking the challenge. They show people, including children, unwrapping the packaging, eating the chips and then reacting to the heat. Some videos show people gagging, coughing and begging for water.
Neither Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, Google, which owns YouTube, nor TikTok immediately replied to Friday requests for comment about whether they were taking any action.
At the vigil held for Wolobah Friday, a crowd of about 100, including many of his friends and teammates, turned out to a park in Worcester, down the hill from his home. They lit candles, swapped stories and ate pizza. Huge photos of the teen hung from a statue, surrounded by his name in gold letters and blue and white balloons. Tiny basketballs were handed out.
“The chip is responsible in our eyes for whatever took place, because he was a healthy kid,” said Douglas Hill, who runs the basketball league Wolobah played in and described him as a quiet teen whose family came to the U.S. from Liberia. “The conversation now is about the chip, but there will be other challenges coming and we want to make sure children know they shouldn’t be participating in anything that could put them in harm’s way.”
Challenge rules
In addition to its name, One Chip Challenge, the chip’s package lays out the challenge rules, which encourage the buyer to eat the entire chip, “wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything” and post their reaction on social media. The packaging also asks how long can the individual last on a scale from one minute to one hour.
The back of the package warns buyers not to eat the chip if they are “sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, night shades or capsaicin, or are pregnant or have any medical conditions.”
The warning adds that individuals should wash their hands after touching the chip and “seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea.”