Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 79F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 79F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.