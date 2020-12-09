Children will be looking for gifts for themselves and their families alongside Opa-locka police officers this Friday, as a part of the police department’s first annual “Shop With a Cop” event, which is seeking to provide some cheer this holiday season as well as connect the community with those behind the badge, and help residents in need of assistance during the pandemic.
Twelve preselected students from local elementary schools, ages 6-11, will experience a one-on-one shopping spree with an officer at the Walmart located at 1425 NE 163rd St. in North Miami Beach. Each student is receiving a $75 gift card to purchase gifts while being assisted by their assigned officer and engaging in positive interaction.
Every year moving forward, principals from Nathan B. Young, Dr. Robert B. Ingram and Beacon College Prep elementary schools will select four students each for the program. The children will be chosen based on their attendance, behavior and grade point average.
For event host Lieutenant Nikeya Jenkins, “Shop With a Cop” aims to humanize the person behind the badge so that the city can view police officers from a positive perspective.
“I just want to bring that love back into the community and I want [residents] to know that this goes beyond just a job; we really care about our community. We are there for them and that under this badge, there is a lot of love,” she said.
Due to the pandemic, all of the shopping carts will already be set aside and wiped down as the children and officers arrive. The store will also have gloves and masks available.