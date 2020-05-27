Because most of us are homebound due to the COVID-19 quarantine, Oprah Winfrey is bringing her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus wellness tour to our living rooms.
The media mogul on Tuesday announced Oprah's Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward -- Live Virtual Experience, a free and interactive four-week event that is an extension of her wellness tour with WW [Weight Watchers] Reimagined.
"In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all," Winfrey said in a statement.
"Now, it's more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let's reset, refocus, and find clarity in what matters most."
Over the four weeks, Oprah will share lessons in wellness that are carrying her through this moment, and lead audiences through interactive workbook exercises, tackling topics like self-care during the pandemic, connecting in relationships while social distancing, committing to a healthy lifestyle and more.
The 90-minute experiences, hosted by Winfrey, will air at 11 a.m. ET on Saturdays from May 16 through June 6, via Zoom and livestreamed on Oprah's Facebook page. Viewers can join the virtual experiences by registering online.
Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour launched earlier this year and visited arenas like Brooklyn's Barclays Center and The Forum in Inglewood, California. The tour included one-on-one conversations with Michelle Obama, Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga and more stars.
In April, the iconic talk show host -- who has already donated $10 million to coronavirus relief -- told ABC News' T.J. Holmes on Monday's "Good Morning America" it's "our responsibility" to convey to black Americans they are at a higher risk of contracting -- and even dying from -- the disease if they have preexisting conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease or asthma.
"You know, for myself, I had pneumonia back in August," Winfrey, 66, explained. "So I consider that a preexisting condition because I've been trying to get rid of this bronchial thing since so I heard it like, 'Whoo, all right, I'm going to be more susceptible.'"
It's Winfrey's own health scare last year that led to her quarantining away from longtime partner Stedman Graham, who she said refused to cancel speaking engagements and continued to travel around the U.S. for them while the virus began to take root.
When Graham arrived home to begin socially distancing like everyone else, Winfrey put him in the guest house and they celebrated his return to the main house two weeks later.
Winfrey said she believes Graham didn't believe -- like many others -- the entire country could be shut down like it has "because none of us have ever seen anything like this before."
As for whether or not "The Color Purple" actress was surprised people were surprised to learn about the coronavirus disproportionately affecting people of color in cities like Chicago and states like Louisiana, she wasn't. But now it's her aim to get people to listen.
"What I do know is that there is a way to connect to the community in such a way and using language that people stop and pay attention to," Winfrey added.
