Sidney Poitier, the legendary Bahamian actor and Hollywood’s first Black movie star, has died. He was 94.
His many memorable credits include roles in “No Way Out,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Lilies of the Field,” “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” “A Patch of Blue,” “To Sir, With Love,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” among others. He was the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar for his role in “Lilies of the Field,” in 1964.
Early on, Poitier made a conscious decision to reject roles that weren’t consistent with his values or that reflected badly upon his race.
“(Blacks) were so new in Hollywood. There was almost no frame of reference for us except as stereotypical, one-dimensional characters,” Poitier told Oprah Winfrey in a 2000 interview. “I had in mind what was expected of me – not just what other Blacks expected, but what my mother and father expected. And what I expected of myself.”
He also told Winfrey that as a struggling young actor, he turned down a role that paid $750 a week because he didn’t like the character, a janitor who didn’t respond after thugs killed his daughter and threw her body on his lawn.
“I could not imagine playing that part. So I said to myself, ‘That’s not the kind of work I want.’ And I told my agent that I couldn’t play the role,” Poitier said. “He said, ‘Why can’t you play it? There’s nothing derogatory about it in racial terms,’ and I said, ‘I can’t do it.’ He never understood.”
Still, by the late 1950s, Poitier was landing regular acting work. Despite his early success, Poitier struggled with casting and with backlash from his own people.
His choice of roles was limited to what white-run studios would produce. Racial taboos precluded him from most romantic parts, although his roles broke ground while helping audiences of the 1950s and ’60s to see Black people not just as servants, but as doctors, teachers and detectives. But Black people sometimes criticized him for portraying roles they deemed were sanitized by Hollywood and pandered to whites.
“It’s been an enormous responsibility,” Poitier told Winfrey. “And I accepted it and I lived in a way that showed how I respected that responsibility. I had to. In order for others to come behind me, there were certain things I had to do.”
The youngest of seven children, Poitier was born several months premature in Miami on Feb. 20, 1927. His parents were tomato farmers who often traveled to and from Florida and the Bahamas. He was sent to live with an older brother in Miami at age 15, but he didn’t stay long. He headed north to New York with dreams of becoming an actor, but had trouble reading scripts with limited schooling.
While working as a restaurant dishwasher, he befriended an elderly waiter who worked with Poitier for weeks to improve his reading, grammar, writing and diction. Before long, he landed work with the American Negro Theatre, where he took acting lessons, softened his Bahamian accent and landed a stage role as an understudy to Harry Belafonte. This led to roles on Broadway and eventually caught the attention of Hollywood. The rest is history.
In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded Poitier the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, saying, “It’s been said that Sidney Poitier does not make movies, he makes milestones...milestones of artistic excellence, milestones of America’s progress.”