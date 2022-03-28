The Oscars tried its best to be a ratings winner two years into the global pandemic, but nobody expected the ceremony to be overshadowed by a confrontation between Chris Rock and Will Smith.
The ceremony started off well enough with an introduction by the legendary Venus and Serena Williams before going into a performance of the Oscar-nominated “King Richard.” theme song by Beyoncé.
But the shocking and defining moment of this year’s Academy Awards came when – in a very real and unscripted moment – Will Smith went onstage and hit Chris Rock hard for going off script and mocking Jada Pinkett Smith as he got ready to hand out the Documentary Feature Award that went to “Summer of Soul.”
The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” He was referencing the 1997 film “G.I. Jane” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy Seal candidate.
Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.
The joke missed, badly.
Smith marched onto the stage from his front-row seat and slapped Rock across the face with an open palm, causing a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a “G.I. Jane” joke – and Smith yelled back at him a second time.
Smith repeated at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f------ mouth,” and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act.
The moment stunned the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home. At the commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged and Tyler Perry came over to talk as well.
Smith shared what Washington told him: “At your highest moment, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you.
Moments later, Smith was back on stage to accept his first-ever Academy Award for best actor for portraying Richard Williams in “King Richard.” That’s when he apologized to many people, including tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams’ daughters, but did not apologize to Rock.
“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people,” said Smith during his acceptance speech. “I know to do what we do you’ve got to be able to take abuse. You’ve got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you’ve got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s OK,” he said, before expressing that he hoped the Academy would have him back.
Smith won against formidable competition including Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch and Denzel Washington – who won his first and only best actor Oscar award in 2002 over Smith for “Training Day.”