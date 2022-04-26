How old were you when your parents first talked to you about race? Was the topic approached deliberately or in passing? Was it in anger, fear or shame? How did it make you feel?
“Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race” by Megan Madison, Jessica Ralli and Isabel Roxas, is a book for children ages 2-5 that approaches the topic in a simple, matter-of-fact way that begins by introducing the subject with what children see first – skin color.
It’s pointed out that different skin colors are seen in all kinds of places and within our own families – and the book stops to ask children what colors they see and what colors are in their family. Illustrations match the text with visuals of children of every shade.
The book goes on to explain the science behind skin color and how different words are used to describe people. At about midway through, the origin of racism is addressed, how you can identify it, how it feels and how to prevent it.
The simple language is perfect for small children of all races and takes the load off parents who may carry too much personal baggage on the subject to approach it without bias. Additional resources and ideas for extending the discussion are offered in the back for parents.
Here are the best lines in the book: “Skin color can’t tell you much about what people are like, what they know, what foods they think are yummy, what their favorite books are, or even where they were born. Just by looking at someone, we can’t tell who they are on the inside. But sometimes people try to anyway.”
These kinds of children’s books weren’t around just a few short years ago. It’s good to see them available today and this one is worth the $8-$9 price tag. First, you’ll read it along with your child, and then your child will pick it up and reread it over and over. Food for thought was never this yummy.