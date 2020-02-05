Since 1966, Overtown residents Paul Williams and Dwight Rolle have noticed great change in the community.
The two friends played a game of pool together Sunday night at Overtown’s third annual, “Big Game Watch Party,” as they listened to the Super Bowl game between teams, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, in the background from two large speakers plugged into a cinema-sized screen.
The watch party was held outside the Black Archives Historic Theater, in partnership with the Southeast Overtown and Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. In addition to playing the live-broadcast of the big game, the free event included pool table access, bean bag tosses, a DJ booth, a cigar lounge and local food vendors.
Touchdown #49ers and good for the extra point for a tie game; 10-10, vs. KC #Chiefs #SuperBowl #LIVESuperBowlWatchParty #OvertownSuperFanZoneExperience pic.twitter.com/RB34IFHYCt— Eman Elshahawy (@emanelsha) February 3, 2020
This was Williams’ second year attending Overtown’s “Big Game Watch Party,” and this year he met up with Rolle, who attended the event for his first time.
However, the two Overtown natives are no stranger to the watch party’s venue at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater.
“It’s [Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater] been here since I was little,” Rolle said. “Since my daddy and my mother – and when my dad and mother passed, it was here.”
Built in 1913, the historic theater in Overtown has survived numerous hurricanes; the Great Depression; the Civil Rights movement; Jim Crow in the south and the technological innovations of moving-motion pictures, digital recording devices and the internet.
Though it’s been standing for more than 100 years, the theater was abandoned for decades following 1960, until it became listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
“It was something else,” Williams recalled about the theater prior to renovations.
He remembers the building once having a club located downstairs, and a former restaurant occupying the space next to the theater – near the same grounds the Super Bowl LIV watch party was being held.
The theater’s sustainable infrastructure and reopening in 2014 is attributed to several phases of renovations and remodeling spanning more than 20 years. Its construction commenced through funding following the theater’s National Historic Registry listing in 1988 and has since been within the SEOPW CRA’s redevelopment zone.
Today, Williams and Rolle are appreciative of the theater’s multipurpose services as a historical landmark, innovation center for Black performing artists and community events venue.
Williams said events in Overtown like the “Big Game Watch Party,” have been a positive asset and have brought change to the community by promoting inclusivity across all cultures.
“Black, white, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “It ain’t nothing but love, and I’d like to see more events like this happen in Overtown.”