The Betsy Hotel, which has been honoring Historic Overtown’s legacy for a decade through its annual “Overture to Overtown” jazz festival, has a series of performances lined up for the week in time to celebrate International Jazz Day on April 30.
The Saturday lineup will begin in the hotel lobby with multigenre pianist Brian Murphy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., before special musical guest Danny Mixon, an acclaimed piano jazz virtuoso, performs solo from 6-9 p.m. Mixon has worked with legendary performers including Lionel Hampton, Joe Williams, Frank Foster, Charles Mingus, Yusef Lateef and many others.
The Aaron Burnett Trio, led by its namesake saxophonist, will then appear from 9 p.m. to midnight in the same space. Burnett has toured the world with Grammy Award-winning Esperanza Spalding and has performed with many renowned musicians such as Vijay Iyer, Teri Lyne Carrington, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Michelle Rosewoman and others.
An encore concert featuring the Danny Mixon Trio will follow on Sunday, May 1, on Ocean Drive. Mixon’s ensemble will be joined by Miami’s own songstress Carole Ann Taylor from 5-6 p.m. Taylor got her feet wet as a young singer with legacy jazz artists such as Duke Ellington and Lionel Hampton.
Prior to the weekend celebration, the festival is featuring jazz performances all week long. On Wednesday, April 27, award-winning jazz pianist Zachary Bartholomew will perform with vocalist Linda Alvarado Stermer. A performance by pianist-composer Leonard Reina will follow the next day and on Friday the Jim Gasior Trio will join forces with Nicky Orta on bass and Wendy Pedersen on the mic.
Co-produced by Taylor and Deborah Plutzik Briggs, The Betsy’s ongoing monthlong program has included more than 40 live performances during Jazz Appreciation Month (April), curated community conversations, and exhibitions. “Sounds of Freedom,” consisting of archival images and original sculptures, is on view at the hotel’s Boardroom Gallery through the end of the month.
Jazz Appreciation Month was established by the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in 2001 to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary heritage of jazz. In November 2011, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day to highlight the genre and its diplomatic role in uniting people in all corners of the globe.
To RSVP for daily performances, visit TheBetsyHotel.com/overture-to-overtown.